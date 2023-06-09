Virginia Department of Transportation workers on Thursday remove the flashing traffic lights that hung over the intersection of Va. 723 and U.S. 340 in Boyce since the early 1960s. Last year, Boyce Town Council asked VDOT to develop a safety enhancement plan for the intersection, with VDOT and law enforcement officials determining that drivers paid little attention to the old flashing lights. New flashing stop signs and pavement markings installed last week are expected to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists. VDOT plans to install a full traffic signal at the intersection sometime in 2025 and is working to secure funding for it. The estimated cost to purchase and install the system is $600,000.