WINCHESTER — New year, new goals. If you’ve made 2020 the year you’re finally going to tackle a 10k, then keep reading.
Going from ‘couch to 5k’ or 10k can seem intimidating — but luckily there are some training programs available right here in Winchester. Check with gym or fitness studio, or talk with Runners Retreat in Old Town Winchester. This marks the fifth year they have offered a 10k training program for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s 10k, an 8-week program which begins March 10.
Running coach Charles Bowles of Winchester has coached running for 20 years and has a Masters Degree in Exercise Science. Besides running his Old Town store, Time Traveler Toys, he is in his eight year coaching at John Handley High School, and is gearing up for his fifth year coaching for the Runners’ Retreat 10k training program.
Here’s some tips he shared to help prep local 10k aspirants for their big run:
Tips for beginners
Check yourself. Before starting, Bowles said it’s wise to get a physical or check with your doctor before starting a training program.
Start slowly and build up your distance each week. “Set a goal to get to 30 minutes of running, three to four times per week, even if you have to take walking breaks during the 30 minute period,” he said. “Eventually as your training progresses, you’ll discover that you can run more and walk less,” he said.
Expect sore muscles. “If you don’t run regularly you are probably going to be sore the first couple times as you are using muscles you aren’t used to using, and moving your joints through a bigger range of motion, but within reason these are normal aches and pains,” he said. Stretching is important to warm up muscles before a run to better prevent injury, and as well as after.
Pace yourself. Bowles said if you go out for a 20 minute run and run the first 10 minutes in one direction, and then turn around to run back for the remaining 10 minutes, it should take you roughly the same amount of time. “If it takes you longer than 10 minutes to get back to the start, then you probably ran the first half of the run too fast, unless you were running uphill coming back or had a headwind,” he said. He advises to run the first mile at a slower pace, and try to run slightly faster the second half of the run.
Be patient with yourself. For a beginner, the goal is to just finish the race, so don’t worry about your time. And if you find yourself getting frustrated at yourself, Bowles said to remember that even elite athletes have their bad days too. “If things aren’t going well, it may be best to take a step back and figure out why,” he said. It could be that adjustments need to be made to the program or your diet, or it could be stress in other areas of your life. He recommends taking a day or two off, or run in a different location. You can also adjust your goals. “Having small goals along the way to a bigger goal will help as well, and sometimes you just need more patience. Don’t compare yourself to others who may be progressing faster than you right now. Everyone is different.”
What to expect when training
Bowles said that at the start of a training program, they run for time (not distance), at a duration that a beginner can handle. Each week minutes are added to the runs, which eventually will lead up to how long running a 10k will take — about 60 minutes or more.
And yes, you get to walk some during training.
“Depending on their fitness level, we usually have scheduled walk breaks as well, so the first week your runs may be a mix of running or walking for 30 minutes total, then we go to 40 minutes the second week, and so on,” said Bowles.
Since the Apple Blossom 10k training offered by Runners’ Retreat is only 8 weeks long, the coaches increase the time spent running sooner than if a beginner had 12 or more weeks to train.
For more information on the Runners’ Retreat Apple Blossom 10k training program, visit www.runnersretreat.com/training
Gear to consider purchasing
Shoes. “Shoes are always the most important thing for runners to invest in,” said Bowles. “While some may be expensive, running is still going to be a lot cheaper than most other sports.” He recommends going to a running store, since the staff can observe your running form and help pick out shoes that will be best for you. “A good pair of shoes should last for 350-500 miles, and replacing them before they get too old is another way to help prevent injury as over time the cushioning breaks down and the tread can start wearing unevenly, contributing to overuse injuries,” he said.
A watch. It doesn’t have to be a smart watch like a Fitbit or Apple, as long as it has a stopwatch, which Bowles said is all you need.
Other recommended gear: Reflective running gear or lights if you plan to run at night or early morning hour, getting fitted for a sports bra, chafing products, lightweight or warm layers of apparel to keep you cool or warm, depending on the season; and nutritional products like gels if you are running a longer race, like a half marathon.
