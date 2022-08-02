WINCHESTER — More major improvements may soon be coming to Jim Barnett Park.
City Council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of a proposed deal between the nonprofit Blue Ridge United youth soccer club and the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department that calls for Blue Ridge to contribute $500,000 up front to help fund the installation of two synthetic turf pitches and lighting at Preston Field, which is the open area between Henkel Harris Field and the T-ball field in Jim Barnett Park.
Dustin Butcher, executive director of Blue Ridge United, told the committee the youth soccer club has become so popular, “We currently use all the park space available. ... We don’t have many other places we can go.”
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar said the fields, which would each be 110 yards long and 55 yards wide, would be owned by the city, meaning they could be used by the community as well as Blue Ridge United. For example, he said Handley High School’s lacrosse club, which is comprised of players from several schools in the region, could utilize the fields for practices and games.
But the fields would be reserved exclusively for Blue Ridge United at the following times during its spring season, which runs from March 1 to June 15, and its fall season, which runs from Aug. 1 to Nov. 15:
5-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (Fields 1 and 2)
5-9 p.m. Wednesdays (Field 1 only)
1-9 p.m. Saturdays (Fields 1 and 2)
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays (Fields 1 and 2)
Also, during the spring and fall seasons, the two fields can only be used for soccer.
In exchange for its $500,000 for the Preston Field improvements, Blue Ridge United would be authorized to sell advertising, sponsorships and naming rights for the two synthetic turf pitches. The nonprofit would keep all sponsorship and advertising revenues, but would evenly split the proceeds with the city if it sells the naming rights.
The Preston Field improvement project was approved by City Council in May as part of Winchester’s operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which began on July 1. At that time, though, the terms had not been fleshed out because the project was slated to be paid for with $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, $500,000 from the city’s general fund and another $500,000 from an outside source.
On Tuesday, that outside source was revealed to be Blue Ridge United.
Butcher said the current practice and competition facilities in Winchester are no longer sufficient for the youth soccer club, which serves an estimated 1,600 children and sponsors games up to 20 weekends per year.
A memorandum of understanding that would formalize the financial partnership between the city and Blue Ridge United states Winchester would be responsible for all aspects of the fields’ design, engineering and construction, as well as ongoing maintenance and repairs.
Konyar said the memorandum of understanding would be valid for 12 years from the day construction of the fields is completed. That time period, he said, “is essentially the life of the turf,” but he told the committee he hopes the synthetic fields will last longer.
After the 12 years are up, Blue Ridge United would have the option of renewing the memorandum of understanding with the city as long as the soccer club agrees to pay for any required turf replacements up to $500,000, according to the terms of the proposed agreement.
Officials have not yet said when construction could begin or when the fields could be completed.
City Council is expected to conduct a first reading of the proposed memorandum of understanding at its business meeting this Tuesday, then hold a public hearing and final vote on the measure on Aug. 23.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and member Corey Sullivan. Member Richard Bell was absent.
