The Virginia High School League seemed to be leaning toward Model 3 for its sports reopening plan during its July 15 Executive Committee meeting.
Tuesday’s announcement that soccer has been reclassified as a high contact risk sport because of COVID-19 provided another reason for the VHSL to go with Model 3, which calls for condensed winter, fall and spring seasons that will take place from December until June.
The regular fall sports season is scheduled to start July 30, but the VHSL voted on July 15 to delay the beginning of fall sports until it makes a final decision on its plan for the year at its Monday (July 27) meeting.
“I think it’s becoming clearer and clearer that option 3 is the one that’s most likely going to be selected by the Virginia High School League,” Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said. “Again, we just want to give the kids an opportunity to play and get the seasons in.”
Soccer now joins basketball, cheerleading, field hockey, football, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling in the high-risk category. Soccer and lacrosse are spring sports.
Soccer’s high-risk designation means if the VHSL votes for Model 2 in its three-model proposal — which switches the fall and spring seasons — soccer would not be played at all this year, because the VHSL does not want to have any high contact risk sports compete during the traditional fall season.
There was some uncertainty following the July 15 VHSL Executive Committee meeting as to whether lacrosse would be left in the spring if the VHSL voted for Model 2, but Tuesday’s news release made it clear that it would not — a vote for Model 2 means a vote to not have soccer and lacrosse played this year. In the news release, VHSL executive director Billy Haun said that approximately 28,000 student-athletes in the state compete in soccer and lacrosse.
None of the five local high schools compete in the VHSL for lacrosse, but Handley’s boys’ and girls’ club lacrosse teams feature approximately 60 local high school students. Students from Handley, James Wood, Millbrook, Sherando and Clarke County make up almost the entire rosters for the two teams. Handley had 11 VHSL squads on the 2020 spring schedule and is a member of the Evergreen District for lacrosse, which features eight VHSL programs.
The VHSL will vote on its three recommended models on Monday. The first model leaves the seasons as they are but was not considered a realistic option last week by area athletic directors, because there would be no chance football, volleyball or cheerleading would be played this year (local schools do not have field hockey teams). Model 2 gives all those sports — as well as the low risk sport of golf and the moderate risk sport of cross country — a chance to play in the spring but allows only tennis (low risk), baseball, softball and track & field (all medium risk) the opportunity to play in the fall.
Model 3 provides time for everyone to get a better handle on dealing with COVID-19 and gives every sport a shot at a season. It also provides schools more time to solidify and become comfortable with their school reopening plans. The Winchester and Frederick County school systems each approved hybrid models this week that incorporate online instruction and don’t have students attending school five days a week.
The winter season would last from Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (first contest date: Dec. 28); the fall sports season would take place Feb. 15–May 1 (first contest date: March 1); and the spring season would take place April 12–June 26 (first contest date: April 26). Haun said teams would play about 60 percent of their regular-season competition schedule in that scenario, and there are discussions about possibly having postseason play in Model 3.
Some local people in athletic administration and coaching that have been interviewed since the July 15 Executive Committee meeting said they would have liked to see the VHSL consider a hybrid model in which it started the year off with low- and moderate-risk sports like golf and cross country in the fall, and go with Model 3 for everything else. Or start the year with several low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall, then use Model 3 as a backup plan if there were COVID-19 complications in the fall.
But Haun said last week there could be legal issues with having longer seasons for some sports and shorter ones for others. He also said their could be legal issues if the VHSL made a decision to move some fall sports to the spring and not others. With football, he cited potential issues with Title IX.
None of the athletic directors interviewed Tuesday and Wednesday wanted to say one model was necessarily the best model. Like Prosser, they just want their athletes to have an opportunity to compete, and the possibility of losing soccer for the entire year makes that feeling even stronger.
Sherando activities coordinator Jason Barbe was surprised soccer hadn’t already been considered a high risk contact sport as of July 15, and he thought it was a good thing that the VHSL made that distinction on Tuesday to help with future decisions and preparations.
“I want to see as many activities available for as many kids possible as we can do,” Barbe said. “That’s not just for athletics, that’s for all of our activities.
“I don’t know if it’s possible [to implement parts of different models]. There are good things about all three of those offers. If we can do things safely, we need to start doing them. If we can’t do them safely, we need to hold on them.”
Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said he’s not in favor of any VHSL plan that precludes the possibility of a team competing this year.
“I’ve never going to put one of our teams or one set of our athletes and coaches above another when a decision like this comes into play,” Mankins said. “We view each of our teams equally. To make a deliberate decision at this time to eliminate one of our teams this early into this is not going to be an option for me.
“There’s pros and cons to each of the models. It’s almost like going to a buffet, which we’re not going to be doing anytime soon. You want to kind of take pieces of each and put them together. But as right now that’s not an option.”
James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner said there was some support for Model 2 during Tuesday’s Region 4C meeting until they found out shortly into the meeting that soccer had received a high-risk designation.
“I don’t think the VHSL has the desire to maybe piecemeal seasons together. Their preference is to move entire seasons,” Woshner said. “With soccer being placed in the high-risk category, that pretty much takes option 2 off the table and leaves you with option 3.”
If Model 3 is approved under its current guidelines, there are things that area ADs and coaches feel the VHSL needs to be wary of (see Friday’s Winchester Star for more details).
All that’s clear is that football, volleyball and cheerleading coaches obviously don’t want to see Model 1 implemented under the current guidelines, and soccer and lacrosse coaches clearly don’t want to see Model 2 enacted under the format that was presented on July 15. They already lost one season to COVID-19 concerns, and they have no interest in losing a second.
“Unless changes are made or something else comes up, Model 3 is the one you have to go with now,” James Wood boys’ soccer coach Brian Sullivan said. “Because how can you justify soccer and lacrosse getting canceled but not football and volleyball and cheer?”
Though Handley’s lacrosse teams compete at the club level, there’s a desire to compete at the VHSL level someday. Outside of the fact that all of its players aren’t enrolled at the same school, Prosser said the team adheres to all of VHSL’s policies.
Handley’s boys’ team has been around since 2014. Cy Schultz had been a coach in the system for six years, including four as head coach, but recently made the decision to move to Georgia. (Schultz said former Shenandoah University player Michael Beutel, who took on an assistant role this year, will be his successor.)
As evidenced by the fact that the Handley boys’ and girls’ teams were accepted to play a full Evergreen District schedule this past spring with eight VHSL teams (Handley would not have participated in the playoffs), its club programs are growing in stature. Culpeper County, Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty — which are Class 4 Northwestern Districts schools for most sports — are some of the teams in the Evergreen District.
Schultz would hate to see Handley’s growth stunted with another lost year.
“I think it would be completely wrong if they shut down lacrosse again,” Schultz said. “It would just say that the VHSL doesn’t care about lacrosse. I think that’s the wrong answer. [Another lost lacrosse season] doesn’t help anybody and does more harm than good. I feel that the VHSL has to come up with a solution that’s inclusive to all athletes. They just can’t eliminate or pick and choose which athletes they care about.
“Losing this past season was rough on everybody. It was a big gut-punch, and it’s hard to deal with emotionally. You take two seasons away, and you’re going to cripple programs. Lacrosse is not the easiest sport to recruit for, and that’s across the state.”
