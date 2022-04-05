WINCHESTER — Social Security offices across the country will reopen for in-person services starting Thursday, including the Winchester office at 323 Hope Drive.
The Winchester location serves Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties and the surrounding area, according to David Melton, public affairs specialist at the Winchester office, which hasn't been open to the public since March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melton still encourages people to use the Social Security Administration’s online services at socialsecurity.gov, utilize phone services and make appointments for in-person service.
“As we reopen, people are able to continue to take care a lot of their Social Security business, such as filing their retirement applications, online,” Melton said. “Some of the more common requests such as a change of address, signing up for direct deposit or obtaining a verification of benefits letter can also be done online. We really want to encourage people to use those online services and telephone services first and then perhaps a visit, if needed, to the local office.”
Social Security offices handle administering retirement, disability and survivor benefits.
Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, announced the reopenings on Monday, noting that even though people without an appointment can return to Social Security offices, utilizing online and phone services would likely be the best option.
“Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service,” Kijakazi stated. “Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices. Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.”
Kijakazi said the Social Security Administration is transitioning to a new phone system and that some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call. She recommends people call the national 800 number before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., when call volumes are lighter. As with in-person visits to Social Security offices, wait times for phone calls are usually shorter later in the month, she said.
Those visiting Social Security offices in person will still be required to follow safety protocols such as masking, physical distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. Masks will be provided to the public and employees, if needed.
“Thoughtful planning and preparation have shaped our process to restore in-person services,” Kijakazi said. “Social Security employees are dedicated to serving the public, and we are ready to welcome the public back to our offices.”
Kijakazi said she trusts that local managers “understand and can address the needs of their communities.” Additionally, the Social Security Administration has implemented office-to-office support and brought back recently retired employees to assist the public.
To learn more, visit socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ and www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/.
