WINCHESTER — The Winchester Department of Social Services will host an open house next month for prospective employees.
"After a successful event in December last year, we're excited to host another open house this spring," department Director Amber Dopkowski said in a media release. "If you're seeking a rewarding career in Family Services, this is the job search event for you. Our team is ready to welcome you in and introduce you to the outstanding work we do in our community, and we hope you'll consider joining our team."
The open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. April 12 at the Department of Social Services, 24 Baker St., Winchester. Attendees will have opportunities to speak with current employees, explore available career options as Family Services specialists and apply for positions. Participants are encouraged but not required to bring a current resumé.
On-site interviews will be granted to qualified candidates who have at least a baccalaureate degree in the human services field, or at least a baccalaureate degree in any field accompanied by a minimum of two years related experience in a human services occupation.
Pre-registration for next month's open house is not required. Questions about the event can be emailed to the department's deputy director, Rebecca Hopkins, at Rebecca.hopkins@dss.virginia.gov.
