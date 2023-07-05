Want to know just how competitive Clarke County’s Madison Edwards is?
In the Eagles’ last regular-season softball game against Page County, Panthers ace Bailee Gaskins tossed a perfect game in Berryville. In that contest, Edwards struck out twice, the only time that happened in her scholastic career.
Although it came against a pitcher who had led Page County to the Class 2 finals in 2022 and would lead the Panthers to the 2023 semifinals, Edwards was a little ticked. And it showed for the remainder of the season including her next meeting against Gaskins.
“After that game, I think my batting average went up each game because I was a little frustrated with that,” Edwards said. “The next time we played Page County on the first pitch of the game I had a base hit. That kind of took away the perfect game or no-hitter chance in that one. I felt good about that.”
Over her high school career, the Eagles always felt pretty good whenever Edwards had a bat in her hand or a grounder was headed her way.
She concluded her stellar career this season with a career-high .603 batting average, that included a team-high six homers and 26 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. An All-State Second Team Player for the second consecutive season, Edwards is also The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Eagles coach Darren Lambert is not surprised that the two-strikeout game served as motivation for Edwards, who is headed to Division I James Madison University to continue her career. She’d go 3-for-4 against Gaskins in that follow-up clash.
“That was about the only game that I coached Madison that someone got the upper hand on her,” Lambert said. “I don’t know what she did as far as preparation after that game, but I knew that it was on her mind, that she was going to come back out ready to go. I’m sure she went and made some adjustments and she came back and finished the season strong for us.”
With a scholarship in hand, Edwards readily admits she thought about not playing the season at all. She knows all about how one unfortunate incident can affect your career, having suffered a knee injury during basketball season as a freshman.
“I wasn’t sure how we would do this year and I didn’t want to risk anything,” she said. “I didn’t know how worth it it was going to be because I didn’t think we would be that good. I’m really happy I played and it ended up like it did.”
Edwards also had her reservations because the Eagles lost the bulk of their starting lineup from the previous year’s 18-6 season to graduation. The ultimate competitor, Edwards didn’t like the prospects of not being able to keep up with the better teams.
She admits that the young players surprised her, and thanks to the pitching prowess of junior Anna Hornbaker, the Eagles were able to play tough against the strongest teams on their schedule. Right out of the gate, they dropped a 2-1 decision to Page County, whose season would be ended by eventual state champion Tazewell in the Class 2 semifinals.
“I think it was actually a lot better than expected,” Edwards said of the Eagles’ 12-10 mark. “I think we came into the season losing five or six of our starters from last year and our main pitcher. This year, Anna really stepped up for us. Without her, we would not have been in any game that we were in.”
Lambert said that any reservations that Edwards had about the season were not apparent from the first day of practice.
“I was very proud of her from Day 1 of tryouts,” he said. “She came in focused and ready to go. She knew that we had a big task ahead of us for our season. We play a tough schedule every year. Our non-district games are tough and definitely the Bull District is one of the best around. She came in very focused and she wants to win. She will do whatever it takes to win. I think her leadership role with the young ladies helped to get us where we were this season.”
Edwards certainly knew that she was going to have to perform at the plate and what she did was remarkable. She and Hornbaker (.486 average) were literally a 1-2 punch at the top of the Eagles’ lineup. No one else in the batting order hit above .286.
Edwards knew that the younger players were looking to her for leadership.
“I think a lot of people looked up to me in games and with me being the leadoff batter was a big thing, too,” she said. “When I got on, I think it gave a lot of people confidence. And then if I didn’t get on, everyone kind of lost confidence. It was a big role for me to start the games off for everyone, I think.”
And as her on-base percentage attests, Edwards reached base in nearly two-thirds of her plate appearances.
Edwards said the goal was just to get on for Hornbaker. “I knew Anna was behind me and obviously she was one of our best hitters,” she said. “ I was just trying to get in scoring position my first at-bat and have her score me. Anytime I got on second base when I was up, she pretty much was able to move me around, either her or the two people [Courtney Paskel and Brooke Choate] after her.”
Lambert, who like to refer to her as his coach on the field, said Edwards handled the need to perform at the plate well.
“She had a little pressure on her because we lost quite a few from last season,” he said. “I think she knew coming into the season that she had to fill the void from the crew that we lost last year. She was up for the task and her numbers speak for themselves.”
And Edwards takes pleasure in the fact that some of those numbers came against very good pitchers like Gaskins, Central’s Trynda Mantz and East Rockingham’s Madison Arbaugh.
“I don’t think people really realize it because we were Class 2,” she said of the Bull Run’s pitching talent. “I think it was a lot harder and the pitching was a little bit better than the classes above us. We struggled a little bit, but playing those games against [Class 4] James Wood gave us a lot of confidence to play the other teams in our district because James Wood had a couple of good pitchers. That helped, too.”
Seeing good arms is important to Edwards.
“I would rather play that and lose any game than play against bad pitchers and run-rule them,” she said. “It’s preparing me for college, too, because in college I’m not going to see any average pitchers.”
Following the high school season, she’s been on the move playing travel softball and was speaking from a tournament in Colorado.
While she hit better than .600 this season and has never hit below .580 at Clarke County, the focus still this summer has been on hitting.
“I know in high school I hit pretty well, but compared to travel it’s a lot different,” Edwards said. “Right now in travel, I’m doing a little better. I’ve worked really hard in the offseason and during school ball to make sure travel ball is good because it’s my last time really playing in games before college.
“It’s mainly just solid contact,” she added. “As long as I’m hitting the ball hard, I’ll be able to stay in any lineup I’m in. It’s just good contact in games, that is my biggest focus right now.”
Edwards watched this season’s College World Series and how multiple pitchers lit up the radar gun at more than 70 mph.
“It’s pretty wild,” she said. “We play in the highest tournaments for travel and we see some pitchers who throw in the upper 60’s, but not a lot. It’s amazing that one day I could be playing against that.”
Edwards can’t wait for the fall to arrive. She’s switched her major to sports and recreation management, to provide as a background for coaching, and plans on a career in real estate once she’s done. She’ll play for a program that is not far removed from the College World Series in 2021.
“JMU has been a family school for me, too,” said Edwards, whose college goals are to start and play in the CWS. “My dad [Mike] went and my brother [also Mike] goes there now. Going there, it has been one of my dream schools since I started playing softball. The fact that they are really good now makes me super happy.”
Asked of her favorite memories at Clarke County, one is very recent.
“When we beat East Rock at East Rock was probably my favorite game because I think we’ve probably only beaten them once and that was at home,” Edwards said of the 2-0 victory. “I had never beaten them there. That was probably the best game our team had played all-around. We had perfect defense. Me and Anna hit back-to-back home runs that game [in the third inning] and it got everyone’s confidence up. Everyone hit the ball that game. We just weren’t able to score. I think that was everyone on our team’s favorite game.”
Edwards said that she has had a wonderful relationship with Lambert and will miss playing for him.
That feeling is mutual.
“We had something special as a player and a coach,” Lambert said. “I will definitely, definitely miss her greatly. I’ve probably coached her more games than any other of my players. I had her as an eighth grader and then I made my transition to the varsity coaching position, so I had the luxury of coaching her more than any other player than I’ve had. We had a pretty special bond and I will miss her.”
And he’ll miss that competitive drive and work ethic that Edwards always had on display.
“The higher the expectations, the harder you have to work,” Edwards said. “I’m willing to do what it takes to get to those expectations.”
