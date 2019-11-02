Name: Kitty Hockman-Nicholas
Running for: Director of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water District for Frederick County
Age: 77
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Dairy farmer and entrepreneur
Education: Averett University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 59 years
What makes you the best candidate?: I am so concerned about our water, soil and air. We at Hedgebrook Farm are certified organic and protect all. I ask for your vote, and I will continue to work for all of the residents of Frederick County
