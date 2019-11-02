marietta cather walls.jpg

Marietta Cather Walls

Running for: Director of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District for Frederick County

Age: 56

Political affiliation: Independent

Occupation: Veterinarian and farmer

Education: DVM-Va-Md. College of Veterinary Medicine; bachelor's of science degree from Va. Tech; James Wood High School Class of 1981

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 46 years

What makes you the best candidate?: I understand both sides of keeping our water clean and safe. From the farmer and citizen point of view, it is hard to manage fencing and water systems that keep livestock out of the streams and correct run off water problems. From being a veterinarian, I understand the importance of clean water to prevent diseases and cancers.

