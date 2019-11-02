Name: Marietta Cather Walls
Running for: Director of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District for Frederick County
Age: 56
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Veterinarian and farmer
Education: DVM-Va-Md. College of Veterinary Medicine; bachelor's of science degree from Va. Tech; James Wood High School Class of 1981
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 46 years
What makes you the best candidate?: I understand both sides of keeping our water clean and safe. From the farmer and citizen point of view, it is hard to manage fencing and water systems that keep livestock out of the streams and correct run off water problems. From being a veterinarian, I understand the importance of clean water to prevent diseases and cancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.