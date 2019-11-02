Name: Justin Mackay-Smith
Running for: Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District (Clarke County seat)
Age: 74
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Farmer
Education: Graduate of the University of New Hampshire
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Most of my life
What makes you the best candidate? The conservation district strives to improve water quality and reduce soil erosion. That's important to me because the land is a major resource. It feeds us. We need to take care of it.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: A volunteer position; some travel expenses are reimbursed/ four years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.