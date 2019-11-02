SMITHJUSTINMACKAY

Running for: Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District (Clarke County seat)

Age: 74

Political affiliation: Independent

Occupation: Farmer

Education: Graduate of the University of New Hampshire

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Most of my life

What makes you the best candidate? The conservation district strives to improve water quality and reduce soil erosion. That's important to me because the land is a major resource. It feeds us. We need to take care of it.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: A volunteer position; some travel expenses are reimbursed/ four years

