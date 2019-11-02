Name: H.B. Simpson
Running for: Soil and Water Conservation District
Age: 84
Political affiliation: Nonpartisan
Occupation: Allied Systems Corp., retired superintendent of the Zuni Indian Reservation
Education: Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Oklahoma State University, Master of Professional Studies from American University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent: Moved to Winchester in 2001
What makes you the best candidate: I have 20 years working on Native American reservations as a soil scientist, soil conservationist and superintendent, plus 10 years as a soil conservationist/soil scientist for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $0/four years
