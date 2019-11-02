Name: Paul Burkholder
Running for: Soil and Water Conservation District
Age: 62
Political affiliation: Nonpartisan
Occupation: Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo Advisors
Education: Handley High School, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Virginia Military Institute
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent: 50 years
What makes you the best candidate: I'm a civil engineer, and I have a great deal of experience with dams and pure water. I studied for what I'll be doing on the board.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $0/four years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.