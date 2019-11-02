Name: Wayne E. Webb

Running for: Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District (Clarke County seat)

Age: 79

Political affiliation: Independent

Occupation: Retired engineer

Education: Graduate of Penn State University

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 20 years

What makes you the best candidate? I understand how water quality and hydrology affect the Shenandoah River as well as how agricultural and best management practices affect water quality.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: It is a volunteer position, but reimbursements are provided for travel to meetings.

