Name: J. Kermit Gaither
Running for: Director of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District for Frederick County
Age: 45
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Firefighter
Education: Did not provide
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 40 years in Frederick County
What makes you the best candidate?: I am a pubic servant, a family man and dedicated to giving back to our special community.
