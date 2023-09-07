Virginia public school students in grades 3-8 showed "significant and persistent learning loss in reading and math" in 2022-23 state Standards of Learning (SOL) results released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
"More than half of 3rd-8th graders either failed or are at risk of failing their reading SOL exam, and nearly two-thirds of 3rd-8th graders either failed, or are at risk of failing, their math SOL exam," according to a VDOE media release.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said, "Grade 3 through 8 Virginia students are still struggling to recover the learning loss from the pandemic and are not performing as well as their pre-pandemic peers."
Pass rates for every elementary and middle-school grade are behind 2018-19 pass rates, both in reading and math.
Coons said the data demonstrates the importance of school attendance for academic success.
Students who were chronically absent — those who missed at least 18 days — scored 18% lower in reading and 25% lower in math than students with regular attendance, according to The Washington Post. The VDOE said the number of chronically absent students doubled in 2022-23 compared to the pre-pandemic 2018-19 school year.
In response to the standardized test results, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a series of steps — including an "intensive" tutoring program — to help improve academic performance, The Washington Post reported. The plan also includes expanding the Virginia Literacy Act to hire and train reading specialists for grades 4 through 8, and launching a task force focused on reducing chronic absenteeism.
Virginia's SOL pass rate for all students in reading for 2022-23 was 73%, which is unchanged from the previous year. The overall writing pass rate was 65%, which is unchanged from the previous year. The overall pass rate in history and social sciences dipped from 66% to 65%, while the overall math pass rate improved from 66% to 69%.
Locally, overall pass rates for Winchester Public Schools were down in three of the four categories and unchanged in one category: the reading pass rate was 59%, down from 62%; the writing pass rate was 62%, down from 66%; the history and social sciences pass rate was 57%, down from 62%; and the math pass rate was unchanged at 58%.
Six of WPS's schools were accredited, while Daniel Morgan Middle School was accredited with conditions, according to the VDOE.
Schools with one or more school quality indicators at Level Three are accredited with conditions. DMMS had one Level Three indicator.
A WPS official indicated a news release about the division's SOL results would be released today.
In Frederick County Public Schools, overall pass rates were down in two categories and unchanged in two categories: the reading pass rate was 66%, down from 69%; the writing pass rate was 61%, down from 67%; the history and social sciences pass rate was unchanged at 66%; and the math pass rate was unchanged at 60%.
Of FCPS's 19 schools, 16 were accredited, with three schools — Frederick County Middle, Jordan Springs Elementary and Redbud Run Elementary — accredited with conditions, according to the VDOE. Each of the three schools had one Level Three indicator.
In Clarke County Public Schools, overall pass rates were down in three categories and up in one category: the reading pass rate was 71%, down from 74%; the writing pass rate was 76%, up from 67%; the history and social sciences pass rate was 67%, down from 68%; and the math pass rate was 63%, down from 69%.
All four CCPS schools were accredited, according to the VDOE.
Officials from FCPS and CCPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The state waived accreditation in 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the pandemic.
To view a comprehensive list of scores, go to the VDOE website at https://www.doe.virginia.gov/
