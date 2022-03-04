WINCHESTER — Redbud Run Solar LLC — a subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based energy company Oriden Power — wants to build a large solar power generating facility in Frederick County’s Stonewall District.
On Wednesday night, the county’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of Redbud Run Solar’s conditional-use permit for a 263-acre facility on nine parcels totaling 447 acres in eastern Frederick County. The properties, zoned Rural Areas, are generally located east of Woods Mill Road (Route 660) and north of Pine Road (Route 661), approximately 0.5-miles north of Berryville Pike (Va. 7). The property owners include JRW Properties & Rentals Inc., Ronald A. and Mary C. Lee, Allen R. Conner, Robert L. Williams, William M. Rexrode and Tonie Wallace.
The solar panels will generate up to 30-megawatts and will be interconnected. The power generated by them will be combined, converted, and the voltage increased to allow delivery to the nearby Redbud-Gaylord overhead transmission lines.
Christopher Mohn of Greenway Engineering, representing the applicant, said the site should not generate any “measurable impact.”
“Specifically, the facility will not produce any noise, light, odors, vibrations, or any other type of impact that would be discernible to adjoining properties, and further will generate negligible traffic,” Mohn told the commissioners. “Additionally, the facility will not place any demands on public services, but will instead generate tax revenue resulting in a positive fiscal impact for the community.”
One of the conditions of the CUP is that when construction commences, the facility’s owner will make a $10,000 lump sum payment to the county. When the facility achieves commercial operation, the owner will pay the county $500 per megawatt AC annually, with an annual escalator of 1.5%.
The CUP does not allow batteries for mass storage of electricity on the properties. The CUP also limits pile-driving of poles for solar arrays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. All other construction activities are permitted 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. No construction activities are permitted on Sundays or federal holidays.
One woman who lives near the property asked if the applicant could plant evergreen trees along her property line to shield the solar facility from view. Mohn said he would look into that.
Commission member Roger Thomas said that while the solar facility is an allowable use, “I just wish we would get past the fantasy that we’re preserving rural areas.” He said the main benefit of the solar facility is that it would prevent the development of 45 to 55 one-acre lots with houses.
“I don’t think that anyone’s ever going to say, ‘I’m going to take a Sunday drive to take a view of the solar fields and solar panels,” Thomas said.
The commission agreed that the facility was consistent with the county’s Comprehensive Plan and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors will review the permit on April 13.
If approved, Redbud Run Solar’s project would be the fourth solar generating facility to gain approval in the county. Hollow Road Solar is developing a facility in Gore in western Frederick County, while Torch Clean Energy and Urban Grid are developing facilities in southern Frederick County.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman John Jewell and commission members Roger Thomas, Betsy Brumback, Mollie Brannon, Kay Dawson, Charles Triplett, Jason Aikens, William Orndoff, Robert Molden, Charles Market, Elizabeth Kozel and Gary Oates.
