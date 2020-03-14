WINCHESTER — The sold-out Harlem Globetrotters event scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Zach Franz, senior vice president of Russ Potts Productions Inc. announced Friday.
“All tickets purchased and seating locations will carry over to the new event date,” Franz said in a statement. “Once a new date is set, we will be working with customers who may not be able to attend regarding refunds as necessary.”
The new date for the game will be released within the next several days, Franz said. The game was set to be held at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University. Franz said Russ Potts Productions Inc. is working closely with SU and the Globetrotters on finding a new date.
Shenandoah University recently announced it would be switching to online courses for students from Monday through March 30. With that announcement also came the news that all events or performances on campus would be suspended during that time.
“We ask our fans to stay patient as we work through this process,” Franz said. “As you’re likely aware, sporting events and gatherings across the country have been postponed or canceled. Our first priority is to provide a safe environment for our fans and our intention is to have a new event date in the near future.”
Thursday’s event would have marked the second time the globetrotters played at SU. Ticket prices ranged in cost from $25 to 75. About 2,000 seats were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.