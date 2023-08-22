Solemn Work

An employee of Blue Ridge Landscape and Design Inc. based in Winchester uses a string trimmer to remove grass from around the headstones in Winchester’s National Cemetery Tuesday morning. The nearly 5-acre cemetery is administered by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

