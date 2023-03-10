WINCHESTER — Connections. That’s what has kept Solenberger’s True Value Hardware a family-run business for 135 years. We’re not just talking about selling connections like L-brackets or door hinges. We’re talking about the type of sociohistorical connections that keep a family-run enterprise within the family, the type of connections created among employees who walk into the store one day for an interview and work there for a lifetime, connections so strong that all you have to say is, “I went to Solenberger’s the other day,” and a window to commonality and candid conversation ensues.
Maybe you’ve gone to Solenberger’s in search of a tiny radiator key to alleviate the big thud the pipes make in your old Victorian house. Or maybe you’ve gone there and been walked through a do-it-yourself toilet flapper fix by an eager Solenberger’s employee who happened upon you while you were staring at All. Those. Parts. in the plumbing section.
“This place is a place where people feel loved. It’s so much more than a hardware store. Time is not a renewable resource. We welcome our customers into our space and give them our time, whether it’s through helping them find a part or taking the time to walk them through a repair,” says Patti Solenberger, the store’s marketing director and community liaison.
It’s not uncommon for store employees to get on the phone with customers to guide them through home repairs if they get stuck.
“The desire to help the person supersedes the desire to sell the stuff,” she says.
This year, Solenberger’s is marking its 135th anniversary. Among several planned events, there is one that speaks volumes about the store’s philosophy, mission and longevity: Solenberger’s is unveiling a museum room inside the business for the public to enjoy.
The museum contains relics and cultural artifacts that represent what it has taken to keep a family business buzzing in Winchester for more than a century. But the museum space is more than just a place to celebrate the past. It is also available for community groups to use as a meeting room for free.
Sitting tall in the museum is a stately, old cash register. But it’s clear that Solenberger’s business model is focused on more than just cha-ching. While the store boldly claims, “We sell everything!” The “everything” being sold over the decades was what enabled people in the community to build a way of life.
From washboards, wooden wagon parts, a calf/cow weaning contraption and sturdy nail boxes to “ice creepers” that outdoor workers could strap on their shoes for safety, the artifacts in the museum reveal much about day-to-day life in a growing community in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. There also are items like a wooden toy top, an ornate embroidered loud speaker and a meticulously maintained silver set.
“Basically,” Patti laughs, “this all comes from generations of people who didn’t throw things away. We have a lot of articles, a lot of history to share.”
That history is long. But it is all tied together with a common thread — the ability to embrace change. From a catastrophic building fire to the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic, Solenberger’s has survived much.
In short (if it’s possible to condense 135 years of a business’s history into a paragraph), the store was founded in 1888. It was originally located in downtown Winchester on Cameron and Baker streets where the Our Health Campus now sits. Called Solenberger and Stouffer, the business specialized in farm implements and wagons. In 1905, John S. Solenberger (aka JNO) bought out Daniel Stouffer’s portion of the business.
The original structure burned down in 1908 and the store moved to 142 N. Loudoun St. Many people will remember the store by the name JNO S. Solenberger & Co., Inc. JNO died in 1935 and left the business to his three sons, Howard, Hugh and Herbert. Hugh’s son John T. Solenberger became president of Solenberger’s hardware in 1976. The store moved to 832 Berryville Ave. in 1993 under the stewardship of John T. Solenberger, who died shortly after signing the contract for the new location. Then, siblings John T. Solenberger Jr. and Cyndi Solenberger became the owners and operators.
Solenberger’s has employed five generations of family members over the years and is poised to pass on the business to the next generations. (During an hour-long interview with Patti, her 2-year-old grandson coyly entered the room, sat on her lap and started teaching her how to use a day-glo colored highlighter.) Store co-owner John T. Solenberger Jr., Patti’s husband, wears a name tag that says “Steward.” He lives and breathes the concept that he is there not only to keep the business thriving for now, but to purposefully grow it for future generations.
“For us, when you see how the generations have played out, you’ve got to nurture it, mentor it so that they can have a soft landing when they step into it,” Patti says.
Constant adaptation is necessary to keep the store relevant. The new museum space demonstrates continual change via both content and concept. Most recently, Solenberger’s has responded to change by embracing technology not only in behind-the-scenes business operations, but by reaching out and creating a social media presence that fosters customer connections. In addition to the store’s website — solenberger.shoptruevalue.com — Solenberger’s hosts Facebook and Instagram pages where people can connect on the sporting goods page and those who like canning food have a space to share information.
From a product standpoint, Solenberger’s employees talk to customers and pay attention to their lifestyles. By way of interaction, they learned that many contractors are also sportsmen. So, during the past decade, the store has started selling guns and ammunition, which they hadn’t done since the 1960s. They also host events geared to gun safety.
“We have found our lane. We fill a niche in this community. If you need electrical hardware or you want help with plumbing or another repair or process, we can walk you through it,” Patti says. “Our business is 50% contractor-50% retail. Our employees know city and county code. We hire people who know the field. But they also have the desire. They care and take the time to help you figure things out.”
The store also seeks to offer ample local products — from greeting cards and candles to candy and books. Patti’s face lights up. “We’ve been really happy to help local author Mike Robinson develop his ‘Winchester Tales’ series of stories about Winchester’s history that he was posting online, into several books. People in the Winchester area are interested in their community. We’ve sold a boatload of those books,” Patti says.
Solenberger’s hopes you take the opportunity to connect this year by not only stopping by the store and exploring the new museum, but by participating in one of the many celebratory 135th birthday events that will be hosted, which include:
Spring Fling Love the Locals on April 22 featuring local crafters, authors and more at the store.
A special stagecoach float in the upcoming Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parades with a “Made in America Theme.”
An Oct. 14 car show in the store’s parking lot.
And, hold onto your sleigh! Solenberger’s will participate in the Winchester Holiday Parade this year and, hopefully, host Santa in the store.
For more information, check out the store’s website and/or social media. Or, better yet, in the true spirit of the iconic Winchester establishment, pay a visit to the store located at 832 Berryville Ave., 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
