WINCHESTER — Dozens of people gathered Monday morning at Winchester's National Cemetery to thank the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have given their lives in defense of freedom.
"We're here today to honor our service members and to remember the sacrifices they made for duty, honor and country," Stacy McFarland, executive director of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, said at the start of her organization's annual Memorial Day ceremony. "I cannot help but feel humbled by the day. We, like others across the country, stand with the families and friends of those who nobly served but paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy."
Karen Wallace-Williams, general manager of The Owners Club at The Homestead in Hot Springs, said one of the fallen was her great-uncle, who died on Sept. 19, 1864, in the Third Battle of Winchester. She read a poem her grandfather wrote many decades ago about the family's loss.
"When Decoration Day comes every year, I feel so sad and sometimes shed a tear," Wallace-Williams recited, referring to the holiday that became Memorial Day in 1967.
Keynote speaker Joan K. Grewe of Alexandria, who retired from the United States Army as a lieutenant colonel, shared a sobering story from when she was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana serving as the U.S. Veterans Administration's burial representative.
"We were burying World War II veterans, Korea veterans, men who had lived their lives," Grewe said. "Then one day we had to bury an E4 (Army corporal), a young man who had died on active duty. Suddenly it all hit home. ... My young soldiers who were pallbearers and buglers were the same age as the man we were burying.
"It's the young who predominantly die in war, and that's who we're here to honor today," Grewe said. "More than 650,000 people have died serving in the uniform of this country."
Historical re-enactors from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, presented a folded flag to Grewe on behalf of all the American families who have lost a service member.
Charles Hunter, a retired sergeant from the United States Army who now serves with the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, explained the significance of each of the 13 folds as the flag was prepared for presentation by chapter members Chip Daniel and Richard Tyler.
"The first fold honors the 13 original colonies and our forefathers who founded this great nation," Hunter said. "The second fold we dedicate to the men and women who died in the war for independence."
The next eight folds, Hunter explained, represent American service members who lost their lives in the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War and the Cold War.
"The 11th fold is for God, our parents and our families who we love and respect," he said. "The 12th fold is for the men and women of our armed forces, the arsenal of democracy and the hammer of freedom. The 13th fold is for freedom, because without freedom, there is no honor. Without honor, we are not Americans."
Monday's remembrance ceremony ended with a solemn prayer delivered by the Rev. James Simmons.
"Father, we thank you and we praise you for all who have given their lives for this nation in all the wars of this nation," Simmons said. "We ask that you bless our armed forces around this world today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.