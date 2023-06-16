WINCHESTER — Some significant developments occurred this morning in the animal cruelty case involving South Carolina animal trainer and zookeeper Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and his two daughters.
Following motions made by the defense Thursday evening, Judge Alexander Iden ruled this morning that all charges against daughters Tilakam “Tilly” Magnolia Watterson, 36, and Tawny Antle, 28, are dropped, as are four of the nine animal cruelty charges against their father, “Doc” Antle.
All of the dismissed charges pertained to the alleged transportation of three lion cubs in 2019. Prosecutor Michelle Welch of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office argued that it constituted cruelty when the cubs were taken from their mother at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park — a Frederick County roadside zoo that was shut down by federal authorities in 2019 due to its mistreatment of animals — and driven to “Doc” Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari zoo in South Carolina.
Iden said no evidence was presented to indicate that Tawny Antle and Watterson were aware that the cubs had been taken from their mother after just two or three weeks — several weeks sooner than animal experts recommend because cubs that young have not yet fully developed an immune system — or that the conditions in the vehicles in which they were transported caused the animals unnecessary suffering.
As a result, the two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges filed against Watterson for allegedly transporting two of the cubs on July 26, 2019, and the single misdemeanor animal cruelty charge that Tawny Antle faced for allegedly driving the third cub to South Carolina on Aug. 6, 2019, were dismissed.
The same reasoning led Iden to drop the three transportation-related cruelty charges against “Doc” Antle.
The judge also ruled that “Doc” Antle was not responsible for Wilson’s Wild Animal Park’s then-owner Keith Wilson’s decision to remove the cubs from their mother on July 24, 2019, by moving the lioness’ food and water to a location where she eventually had to walk away from her three offspring in order to eat and drink.
Following Iden’s ruling at 8:30 a.m., “Doc” Antle’s defense attorneys, Erin Harrigan and Eric Breslin, said they would not present any witnesses and rested their case. Watterson and Tawny Antle then left the defense table and took a seat in the gallery with their attorney, Aaron L. Cook, to watch closing arguments.
”Doc” Antle still faces four felony counts of selling an endangered species and five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. His fate will be decided by a 12-member jury that has been hearing the case since the trial began on Monday.
Check back with winchesterstar.com for further updates on this developing story.
