Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.