• Take a bite out of a cicada. A cicada cookie, that is. The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop’s cicada-decorated cookies “have definitely been a hit,” says Lauren Connolly, who owns the bakery at 23 W. Main St. in Berryville. The shop was selling “anywhere from 75-100 of these a day last week, which might not seem like a lot but we are just a small micro bakery and I pretty much do all the decorating myself.”
The cookies are time-consuming to make, so customers are limited to purchasing four at a time. Limited quantities available. Visit www.facebook.com/thesweetelephant
• Do you (or the young naturalist in your life) have questions about cicadas? Now is your chance to ask a real, live bug scientist! Go to Blandy Experimental Farm’s Facebook page (facebook.com/BlandyExperimentalFarm/)and write your questions in the comments section on the cicada post. Then tune in this week for a Q&A video.
• For the next few weeks, you can enjoy a good book and learn about periodical cicadas while you walk along the Native Plant Trail at Blandy Experimental Farm.
Blandy’s new StoryWalk® consists of a series of signs spaced at regular intervals. Each sign bears one page of a children’s picture book. You and the young naturalist in your life can read the book a page at a time as you walk along the trail.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Blandy is located at 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce.
