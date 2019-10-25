BERRYVILLE — Dunlap Drive residents may have to endure the hardship of moving, even though they won’t actually be going anywhere.
Town officials are recommending that a dozen homes on Dunlap Drive be given Tyson Drive addresses as further development of the Hermitage subdivision proceeds.
Berryville Town Council would have to approve the proposed address changes. On Tuesday, the council’s Streets and Utilities Committee learned why the changes are being suggested.
For the subdivision’s fifth phase of development, council recently approved a rezoning to align proposed lots with zoning district lines. The rezoning was necessary, officials said, because of new state stormwater management rules intended to protect water quality.
The new lot layout changed the subdivision’s street configuration. Tyson and Dunlap drives were put into the same road casing, while the original layout had a T-shaped intersection, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
He and Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, are recommending that 13 lots with Dunlap Drive addresses, from the intersection of Hermitage Boulevard southward, be given Tyson Drive addresses. To his understanding, 12 homes are among the 13 lots.
Clarke County emergency officials favor the address changes to make it easier for police, firefighters and emergency medical crews to find homes along the route, Dalton said.
If approved, affected residents would need to get a new driver’s license and update their mailing address with government agencies and others, Mayor Patricia Dickinson noted.
“That’s not an insignificant effort,” Dickinson said. “It’s like going through the pain of moving.”
“You want to give people plenty of time to make that adjustment,” she said.
The committee’s chair, Councilwoman Diane Harrison, asked if the council would need to hold a public hearing on the matter.
No, Dalton said. But homeowners slated to be impacted by the change may want to attend a future meeting of the full council when the matter is discussed, and they should be given the opportunity to comment and ask questions, he said.
They will be given “sufficient notice” of the meeting, Dalton said.
Officials indicated they anticipate that the homeowners will have a lot to say.
Harrison asked if the town could somehow compensate homeowners for the inconvenience of getting a new address.
“That would be a council decision,” Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.