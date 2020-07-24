More than 100 supporters of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office passed through to the Loudoun County Government Center grounds in Leesburg Tuesday night to show their support for keeping the sheriff’s office intact as is.
The rally came after calls by leading Democratic elected officials to establish a county police department.
Organizers against the police department shift gathered outside the government center for remarks and went inside the facility carrying “Police Lives Matter” flags and apparel and “Support the LCSO” signs.
Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) has voiced support for implementing a county police department out of concern for deputies’ job security and the office’s transparency. She also believes the fast-growing county would be better served by police chief who reports to the county administrator.
Loudoun County is the only Virginia county in the D.C. region without a police department.
“This is a solution that is looking for a problem,” conservative Republican Geary Higgins, a former county supervisor, said at Tuesday’s business meeting.
He said Loudoun doesn’t need to play politics with residents’ safety and law enforcement.
A county police department would dramatically reduce the reach and scope of the county sheriff’s office, though it would not completely eliminate it. Neighboring Fairfax County operates with a police department taking primary law enforcement duties across the county, while the sheriff’s office oversees courthouse security and oversight of the jail. It’s expected Loudoun would operate similarly, with a county police chief hired by the county administrator. The sheriff, in their reduced role, would still be elected.
The decision of whether to start a county police department would ultimately be up to Loudoun voters, as the department would have to be approved via referendum. But the Board of Supervisors would first have to vote in favor of placing a referendum on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.