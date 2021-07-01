WINCHESTER — Many new laws passed by the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly go into effect today.
While the legalization of recreational marijuana and abolishing the death penalty are the most talked about, there are some other news laws in the commonwealth that Virginians should know about, including:
Elections
Various laws, generally supported by Democrats and opposed by most Republicans, were passed earlier this year to expand voter access.
Per House Bill 1968, city and county electoral boards or general registrars will be able to provide early in-person voting on Sundays. HB 1921 requires localities to offer curbside voting options outside of polling places for individuals with disabilities or injuries. Senate Bill 1097 says absentee ballots no longer need a witness signature during public health emergencies.
Bikes
HB 2262 requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the travel lane does not allow 3 feet of distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle. The new bike law also applies to those riding electric personal assistive mobility devices, mopeds, animals or animal-drawn vehicles.
The law previously allowed, but did not require, motorists to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist to ensure at least 3 feet of distance between the bicyclist and overtaking vehicle.
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a news release. “We all share our roads and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
Balloons
Virginia residents who enjoy releasing balloons in the air are out of luck, effective today, as it is now illegal to intentionally release non-biodegradable balloons outdoors. Violations of this law are punishable by a $25 per balloon civil penalty. The General Assembly passed the legislation because releasing balloons and plastic in the air can have a hazardous effect on the environment and animals.
Education
Under HB 1790, public schools can use remote learning on days when there are severe weather conditions. When severe weather conditions or other emergency situations have resulted in school building closures, the school division may declare an unscheduled remote learning day. The bill prohibits divisions from claiming more than 10 unscheduled remote learning days in a school year unless the state superintendent of public instruction grants an extension.
There are also changes coming with student financial aid. HB 2123 allows students who are not U.S. citizens or students who have entered the country illegally to receive the same educational benefits as U.S. citizens. This includes in-state tuition if they meet the criteria for financial aid.
SB 1196 requires teacher, principal and division superintendent evaluations to include an assessment of cultural competency. It will also require training in teaching African American history, as prescribed by the Board of Education.
Alcohol
Businesses will continue to be able to sell to-go alcoholic mixed drinks through July 1, 2022. This is to accommodate coronavirus-related social distancing. Virginia restaurants have been able to sell mixed drinks and cocktails to-go since April 2020.
Animal cruelty
SB 1412 prohibits people from working for a pet shop, dealer or commercial dog breeder if they have been convicted of animal cruelty. The bill also prohibits pet shops from selling or giving for adoption a dog without first obtaining a signed statement from the purchaser or adopter that such person has never been convicted of animal cruelty. A violation of any such requirement is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
