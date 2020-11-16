Winchester
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Virtual — WebEx.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual — WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual — WebEx.
Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual — WebEx.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Virtual — WebEx.
Old Town Advancement Commission work session, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Virtual — WebEx.
Frederick County Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. today, 50 Tomahawk Trail.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Beautification Committee follows at 5:30 p.m.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ordinance Committee follows at 5 p.m.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, school administration office, 317 W. Main St.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information or information on how to attend a meeting virtually, visit the locality’s website.
