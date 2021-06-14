Winchester
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, board room, 107 N. Kent St.
School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, school administration building, 1415 Amherst St
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office. Will be followed by Ordinance Committee at 5 p.m. and Newtown Heritage Festival Committee at 7:15 p.m.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website. Also, many government offices will be closed Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.
