Winchester
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual Webex.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual Webex.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors information session, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
County offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Town offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Clarke County
County offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Board of Supervisors’ legislative priorities meeting, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more information about government meetings or to find out how about viewing a meeting virtually, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.