WINCHESTER — One year after setting up shop in downtown Winchester, the nonprofit Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is dialing up its efforts to help families with school-age children escape homelessness and become financially independent.
Family Promise is located inside Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St., which offers free use of its facility.
"This church has been very gracious," said Robin Russell, program coordinator for Family Promise NSV. "I have an office here, and we have use of the conference room and the playroom for family visits."
Russell said her organization primarily serves families who lack stable housing because they're living on the streets, renting motel rooms or staying with others, or who are in imminent danger of becoming homeless.
"So we have prevention and stabilization," she said. "On the prevention side, I'm working with families that have apartments and they're about to become homeless because they have received or are due to receive eviction notices. We have them come in and meet with myself and our financial counselor, and we go over their budgets to show them how they're spending their money and how they can make changes and become more economically independent. That's been very successful."
On the stabilization side, Russell said she spends a great deal of time visiting families who live in local extended-stay motels. She addresses their daily needs while helping them find gainful employment and giving them the financial know-how to become independent.
"Some of them may need diapers, different types of things," she said, noting that Family Promise serves as a facilitator to get those things from other nonprofits such as the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP), Horizon Goodwill Industries and Red Wagon Ministry. "I will actually go to a food pantry and take food to them to meet the needs that they have."
Sandi Webster, president of Family Promise NSV's board of directors, said the organization is seeking long-term solutions to get people back on their feet and remain self-sufficient because temporary measures, such as vouchers that put homeless people in motels for a week or two, are just Band-Aids that do nothing to address the bigger issues.
"We see motel assistance as a big black hole because ... it's dumping money down the toilet, whereas rental assistance and that kind of stuff is moving families forward," Webster said. "And there's more rental assistance and security deposit assistance than there is money for motels."
That doesn't mean Family Promise NSV isn't willing to offer emergency assistance to people in need. Russell said it is currently exploring the possibility of opening an emergency overnight homeless shelter.
When Family Promise moved into Market Street United Methodist Church, she said, church officials initially wanted to convert the building's third floor into a shelter but the cost proved to be too great. In February, Russell said her organization offered to manage the unused homeless shelter formerly operated by the Winchester Corps of the Salvation Army on Fort Collier Road, but the offer was rejected.
As things currently stand, Webster said, Family Promise can't afford to open a shelter on its own but remains willing to manage one if someone donates the space for it. In the meantime, it is using the money it has to help economically challenged families obtain permanent housing, and teaching those families how to manage household expenses so they can hopefully avoid future financial and housing crises.
One of the biggest hurdles Family Promise faces in the Winchester area is that local housing costs are prohibitive to low-income families. According to Zillow.com, the average monthly rent for a local apartment is $1,750, which is $155 higher than it was one year ago. And Redfin states the median sale price of a single-family house is $340,000, which is about $80,000 higher than it was in 2021.
Russell said it's understandable that landlords may be reluctant to rent a dwelling to a family whose background may include homelessness and financial mismanagement, but Family Promise will ensure the rent is paid in full and on time.
"Family Promise can go in and rent the home or apartment, and we would guarantee that the landlord would get their money," Russell said. "Then we would get the money from the family and provide intensive in-home case management for the people and continue to work with them. ... We'll provide the case management so we can make them a solid, successful family."
"The case management is crucial," Webster added.
In exchange for the promise of payment, Webster said she's hoping landlords would be willing to lower rents for Family Promise clients. The less rent the clients have to pay, the more money they can hold onto to rebuild their personal finances.
A recent success story for Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley saw the organization obtain housing for a young woman who was eight-and-a-half-months pregnant and living in her car. When she came to the nonprofit for help, Russell said they were able to place the expectant mother in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church's New Eve Ministries maternity home in Winchester, where she will have opportunities to continue her education, improve her life skills and find a good-paying job.
"She's going to continue to work with us as well as them because we're going to provide financial counseling," Russell said.
To learn more about Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit familypromisensv.org or call 540-323-8038.
