Somebody loves Valentine’s Day

Sherry Adams said she believes every day should be Valentine’s Day and put her thoughts into action as she created the front window display at the Affordable Everything thrift store on Valley Avenue across from Ward Plaza, where she works as a sales associate.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

