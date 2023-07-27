Frederick County Fair President Richard Leight says this year’s fair, which starts next week and continues through Aug. 5, “has something for everybody.”
“It ought to be a pretty good fair, if the weather holds out,” he said.
According to Leight, this marks the 50th year that the fair has been held at its current location at 250 Fairground Road off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), north of Winchester.
“Whatever most fairs have, we seem to have it this year,” said Leight, who is serving as president of the nonprofit, volunteer-run fair for the second time.
This includes the return of the carnival as well as some new events including an open-air circus, dirt drag races and a reptile show.
Last year, the fair was unable to book a carnival. Part of the problem was that many carnivals had either gone out of business or consolidated with other carnivals as a result of the pandemic.
It’s still a challenging situation, but there will be carnival rides at this year’s fair from Wednesday through Saturday.
While the carnival won’t be at the fair for the entire week, “Anything is better than what we had last year,” said longtime fair volunteer Steve Black, who is overseeing the carnival and circus.
Danville-based Fun-Time Amusements is providing the carnival rides, which will be whirling around from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from noon-10 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday and Thursday, ride armbands will be available for purchase for $20; on Friday, a single ride ticket will be for sale for $1 or 24 tickets for $20; on Saturday, ride armbands will be $20 from noon-4 p.m. while a family pack of four armbands is $70; armbands will be $25 from 5-10 p.m. (carnival workers will take a dinner break from 4-5 p.m. Saturday).
The fair has also booked Victoria Circus, which will offer two shows a night at 6 and 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and three shows on Saturday at 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Victoria Circus, owned and operated by Sensational Murcia Productions, doesn’t come with a tent or animals. Instead, it offers thrill acts, clown gags and more. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for this attraction as seating is not provided.
Admission to the circus is free with the price of admission to the fair, which is $10 for adults (age 12 and older), $5 for children 6-11 years old and free for children age 5 and under. A weekly adult pass is $40 and a weekly child pass is $20 (both are good for six admissions).
The price of admission to the fair also includes all live music on the South Lawn Stage and crowd-pleasing grandstand events such as a rodeo at 7 p.m. Monday, monster trucks at 7 pm. Tuesday, dirt drag races at 7 p.m. Wednesday, demolition derby at 7 p.m. Thursday and truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Once you get into the fair, everything’s free, other than the carnival rides,” Leight said.
Live music will feature Brennan Edwards and Chris Huntt at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Spencer Hatcher at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Frederick County’s Got Talent at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kaleb Austin and Zac Townsend at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ronnie Wolford and 50 West Band at 7 p.m. Friday and Bryan Shepherd at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Lacee Dienst, who is in charge of Frederick County’s Got Talent, now in its second year, says the talent show has doubled from 12 to 23 contestants.
“Last year was a ton of fun,” she said. “This year with more contestants should be even better.”
The contest, which awards cash prizes for first, second and third places, will feature magicians, vocalists and more.
For children, there’s a Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Raging Reptiles reptile show at 1 p.m. Saturday and a Kids Corner in the air-conditioned Whitacre Building with face painting, animal balloons and more from Monday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
And what’s a fair without show-worthy livestock?
This year, the number of youngsters showing livestock is “up across the board,” said Leight.
“We’ve always had a pretty good fair, especially animal-wise,” Leight said. “That’s why we do it. It’s for the kids. What we do for the adults is just to kind of make everybody else happy.”
Kirk Clevenger, who is in charge of livestock, said about 90 youngsters will be showing livestock during fair week in the Show Barn.
The market lamb show is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the market goat show is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the market hog show is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the market beef show is 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the livestock auction is 6 p.m. Friday. Rabbits and poultry also are being judged in a separate barn.
For those interested in purchasing livestock at Friday’s sale, Clevenger noted that an added bonus is that processing for the animals has been arranged, for those interested. Because there aren’t many commercial slaughterhouses in the region, arranging for butchering can be difficult, he explained.
“Processing is guaranteed,” Clevenger said.
Other animal-related events include the 4-H Extension Pet Show at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the Bright Stars Goat Show at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Fair volunteer Teri Clevenger says the Bright Stars Goat Show, which is for differently-abled children, is expected to have its largest group of participants since beginning at the fair five years ago, with numerous youngsters coming from an adaptive recreation program at Frederick County Parks and Recreation. They will be paired with 4-H and FFA members and their goats.
“We’re very excited,” she said.
Agriculture and home economics projects also will be on display at the fair.
And come to the fair hungry. The Ruritan BBQ Chicken Dinner is at 5 p.m. each day. About a dozen food concessions also will be on site.
The fair’s hours of operation are as follows: gates open at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday (this is earlier than in previous years). Gates close each night at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, prior to the fair officially kicking off Monday, the pageants will begin at noon with the Baby Miss Pageant and wrap up with the Junior and Miss Pageant starting at 6 p.m.
For more information about the fair and a complete listing of events, visit www.frederickcountyfair.com.
