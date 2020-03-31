STEPHENSON — The Snowden Bridge community created a walking animal safari on Thursday. With children home from school due to the coronavirus, members of the community decided to place the plush animals they owned in their front yards so children could take a walk through the neighborhood and look at everyone’s stuffed animals.
