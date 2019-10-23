NAIN — Two men who robbed Crossroads Grocery at 118 Cedar Grove Road at 8:13 p.m. Monday remained at large Tuesday evening.
Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email that no one was hurt in the heist. He said the larger of the two men pointed a silver semi-automatic pistol at a clerk after entering the Frederick County store and demanding money. The other man held a bag in which the clerk put money.
According to Covert, the clerk complied with an order to lay face down on the floor, and the men fled. He said the suspects are believed to have run to a nearby vehicle, but a description of it was unavailable on Tuesday. Covert, who didn’t say how much money was stolen, said investigators are analyzing surveillance video and pursuing leads.
Both men wore skeleton-like masks popularized in the “Scream” movies as well as black gloves. The man with the gun was described as about 6 feet tall and between 200 and 225 pounds. He wore a black pullover jacket, khaki pants and black shoes. The other man is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and between 120 and 130 pounds. He wore a black zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and red tennis shoes.
