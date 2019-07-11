WINCHESTER — Motown, funk and pop favorites from the Soul Expressions band, family lawn games, and admission to the gardens and galleries will highlight Gardens at Night at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) today beginning at 6 p.m.
Soul Expression is a Gardens at Night favorite and is returning to the MSV for the sixth time. The Richmond-based band will play a high-energy mix of funk, rock, Motown, and today’s pop hits from 7 to 9 p.m.
The seven-member band includes bass player Wilbert Anderson, drummer Ricky Gray, guitarist William Anderson, keyboard player, saxophonist Richard D’Abreu, and lead vocalists Tyrone Jackson and Markia Carter.
For Gardens at Night, the band will play songs made famous by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, KC and The Sunshine Band, UB40, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars, and others.
Admission to Gardens at Night is free to MSV Members and ages 12 and under. The ticket price for all others, which includes the concert and admission to the MSV’s seven-acre gardens and exhibitions, is $10. The summer concert series is also sponsored by Shenandoah Country Q102. Thanks to the sponsorship of Navy Federal Credit Union, admission is free to all active military personnel and their families and individual retired veterans (military ID required).
Along with live music, Gardens at Night features free family activities. From 6 to 8 p.m. children may play a variety of lawn games, including hula hoops, cornhole, and a giant Jenga set.
Throughout the evening, attendees may explore the galleries and gardens. Recently opened exhibitions include Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light and Steinlen: Cats, an exhibition of feline-themed works by Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen.
Those attending Gardens at Night at the MSV also may purchase food and drinks at the event. The Skrimp Shack, Crash Test Yummies, and Shaffer’s BBQ food trucks will be on hand. Talk of the Mountain Seafood, Chick-fil-A, and My Buddy’s Nuts will also be at the event.
Adult beverages available for purchase include wine from Berryville’s Veramar Vineyard, beer from Winchester Brew Works and hard cider from Water Cider Works. No outside food or drinks will be permitted in the concert area.
The gates will open for seating at 5:30 p.m. and the gardens, galleries, and food trucks/drink stations will open at 6 p.m. The music will begin at 7 p.m. The concert will take place on the lawn by the MSV. All those who plan to listen to the musical performance should bring their own chairs. The concert will take place outdoors rain/shine.
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. The MSV complex — which includes galleries and exhibitions, the Glen Burnie House (not open during Gardens at Night), and the gardens—is open Tuesday through Sunday. Additional information is available by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 235, or referring to www.theMSV.org.
