WINCHESTER — A Winchester man will spend the next seven years in prison for firing a gun at a city home where a pregnant woman lived with her boyfriend.
Christopher Bee, 38, of the 100 block of East Leicester Street, was charged in October with attempted murder, malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
On Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court, Bee entered into an agreement with the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office that allowed him to plead no contest to attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and a reduced charge of possession of a firearm by a nonviolent convicted felon. The charge for shooting into an occupied dwelling was dropped.
Bee had been facing a maximum prison term of 28 years, but in accordance with the plea agreement, he was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison with all but seven years suspended. He will be under supervised probation for three years following his release.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Winchester Police Sgt. J.P. Schumer, Bee used a pistol on Oct. 15 to fire four shots in the direction of Matthew Paul in the 200 block of South Kent Street.
Bee and Paul had been arguing before Paul walked into a home in the 200 block of South Kent Street at around noon, Schumer's report states. A few minutes later, Paul went to a window on the home's top floor and saw Bee standing in front of the house.
"The accused looked at victim and then fired several shots at his window with a pistol," Schumer wrote.
Winchester Deputy Police Chief Amanda Behan said on the day of the incident that Bee fired one shot into the air and three shots at the house. According to court records, one bullet hit a wall and the other two went into the ceiling of the room where Paul was standing.
At a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing, a man who was living in the South Kent Street home with his pregnant girlfriend testified he first saw Bee, whom he did not know, walking on the street and yelling, "I am going to shoot them all in the [expletive] face for looking at me funny!"
Bee then said, "I will be back with my little friend," and walked away, the witness said.
About five minutes later, the man testified, Bee returned to South Kent Street and shouted, "Come outside of your house! I have my friend with me! Let's see how big you are now!" He then fired four shots.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
According to court records, Bee has an extensive criminal history with multiple convictions for drug offenses, thefts, driving under the influence of drugs and destruction of property. He has been held without bail in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since the day of his arrest.
