More cracks and slope failures at the site of a rockslide on U.S. 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester forced the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on Tuesday to close all lanes of traffic at the location for several hours, resulting in detours and traffic delays.
VDOT spokesperson Sandy Myers said on Tuesday afternoon that all lanes were closed “out of caution” after “some additional material fell to the bottom of the slope late this morning and into the afternoon.”
The southbound lanes reopened at 9 p.m.
“VDOT officials have examined the site and determined the slide is stabilized enough to reopen the southbound lanes,” a Tuesday evening media release from VDOT stated. “The northbound lanes remain closed next to the slide activity,” which is between Hunting Ridge Road (Route 608) to Gainesboro Road (Route 684).
The average traffic volume in the area is 18,000 vehicles per day.
The rockslide occurred on Jan. 13 along U.S. 522’s northbound lanes, resulting in the closure of the northbound lanes at the site. A detour on the southbound lanes is accommodating all northbound and southbound traffic. U.S. 522 has a single southbound lane and a single northbound lane in this area. Travelers are advised to use caution with the temporary traffic pattern.
General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton has been contracted by VDOT to perform the slope repairs.
VDOT initially estimated three to four weeks to make the repairs.
“Of course we will continue to evaluate and work on the slope as needed,” Myers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.