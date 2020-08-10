WINCHESTER — The Winchester Southern States Cooperative is discontinuing its agronomy division.
Jake Carpenter, manager at the store on Amherst Street, confirmed Thursday that the Winchester cooperative’s board of directors and management made a “tough” decision to discontinue the division, which mainly served corn and soybean crops, providing herbicides and fertilizers.
According to Carpenter, the agronomy division amounted to about a third of the Winchester store’s annual sales. The division served about 500 customers over the last two years.
Carpenter said the board and management had invested “a great deal” of time and resources in an effort to grow the agronomy sector, but to no avail.
“We hoped it would reach a size and scale that would afford us the opportunity to build a new facility and move away from our risky facilities in downtown Winchester in a flood plain and along a creek,” Carpenter said in a letter last week to customers and shareholders. “We have accepted the realization that building a facility that would meet environmental and safety needs in a shrinking agricultural market was not financially possible. This was not an easy or quick decision and one that has been building over many years.”
The division had been operating on Amherst Street since the early 1960s.
“The last few years pushed our equipment and facilities to the limits of their abilities,” he said in the letter, with the division unable to get products out quickly enough to fill orders and constant breakdowns of equipment that took weeks to get repaired.
“We went to great lengths to fulfill the needs of our agronomy customers this spring, from renting equipment to hiring sub-contractors to complete the work,” Carpenter continued. “We value the patronage of our customers, and while we can no longer provide agronomic services we remain committed to assisting you in finding solutions to meet your needs.”
Southern States’ other operations on Amherst Street, such as seed, feed, farm supplies and petroleum products, will continue.
