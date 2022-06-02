WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine is among the finalists for the school superintendent’s job in Washington County, Maryland, according to a press release from Washington County Public Schools.
The release states the Washington County Board of Education has narrowed its search for the next superintendent of Washington County Public Schools to two candidates — Sovine and Theo L. Cramer, who most recently served as a community superintendent in Howard County, Maryland, Public Schools. The finalists are invited to Washington County for concluding interviews and activities on June 7 and 8, the release states. No formal action will be taken on the dates of the interviews, the release adds.
Sovine, who has been superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools since 2011, is the second-longest serving FCPS superintendent behind Melton F. Wright’s 14-year tenure from 1968 to 1982.
“The Board of Education in Washington County, Maryland, has announced that I am one of two finalists for their vacant Superintendent of Schools position,” Sovine said in statement to The Winchester Star. “I shared the news with all FCPS staff earlier today because it was important to me that my colleagues hear the news from me, instead of learning about it elsewhere. The Washington County Board of Education plans to name a new Superintendent in the next several weeks and I will make our school community aware of the decision regardless of its impact on FCPS.”
Last year, Sovine received a four-year contract extension until 2025. As part of the contract, he earns an annual salary of $246,318 — up from a 2018 base salary of $193,798.
As FCPS superintendent, Sovine has led programs to enhance literacy, expand preschool and kindergarten, provide 1:1 Chromebook devices for K-12 students, and offer additional course opportunities in Career and Technical Education. He also led the school division during the COVID-19 pandemic. His relationship with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors has been contentious at times over school funding and equity programs.
“I am extremely proud of the many successes Frederick County Public Schools has enjoyed over the past 11 years as well as the direction in which we are headed,” Sovine added. “Our successes are due to the dedication and commitment of our teachers, administrators and support staff. Regardless of how the search process in Washington County concludes, I remain committed to working together with the School Board, our staff, parents and community partners to reach our vision of Frederick County Public Schools being an innovative community where caring relationships and authentic learning inspire all students.”
Before becoming FCPS superintendent, Sovine was Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ executive director of K-12 curriculum and instruction and secondary education. He has been an educator for 32 years.
Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools, said in an email that “should the Washington County Board of Education extend an offer to Sovine and he were to accept it, our School Board would determine the process for selecting his successor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.