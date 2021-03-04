WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine presented his proposed $195 million operating budget for the school division to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night during a budget work session.
The current operating budget for Frederick County Public Schools is $181.76 million.
Included in the proposed fiscal 2022 spending plan is $8.3 million to increase teacher and staff salaries an average of 6.34%, with teachers receiving an average 6.9% pay bump. Also in the budget is $1.8 million to fill 32 new positions.
Although the discussion between Sovine and the supervisors was mostly cordial, some supervisors questioned certain expenditures, such as$135,000 to open a new preschool classroom in southern Frederick County and $125,000 to hire an equity and diversity coordinator for the school division.
Some supervisors expressed doubts about preschool drastically impacting high school graduation rates.
Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells said he didn’t think the county needed to spend $125,000 on an equity and diversity coordinator, believing existing school staff “have done a pretty good job” as far as equity goes.
“I’m not so sure it’s going to help bring people together,” Wells said. “It may be a division rather than a kumbaya.”
Sovine told the supervisors the school division has had an equity initiative since fiscal 2018. About $57,000 in local dollars has been invested in it so far, he said.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, who did not attend the budget work session, has been vocal in his criticism of the equity program. He has objected to the school division’s use of the book “The Deep Equity Process” by Gary R. Howard, founder of the Deep Equity Program, which seeks to reduce and eliminate student achievement gaps, disparities in graduation rates, and disproportionate suspension, expulsion and disciplinary referral rates.
In the book, Howard says some white people are bound by a fundamentalist white orientation. “They view the world through a single lens that is always right and always white,” Howard writes. “White supremacist hate groups represent one particularly hostile form of fundamentalist white identity, but there is also the Tea Party version that masks its racism with the guise of patriotism.” Graber has expressed objections to this passage in particular.
School officials have said the book is used along with other resources for staff training. It is not part of student curriculum.
Sovine told the supervisors that the school division’s equity program recognizes that students have different needs and the goal of equity is to ensure that all students, by the time they graduate, go out into the community and be productive citizens.
“When we talk about equity, more often than not the focus is on race,” Sovine said. “And certainly while that is a part of it, and it’s a component of it, it’s only one aspect of it. While all areas are important for us, we’ve seen an uptick of students coming to us with special needs.”
Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier and Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn also said they don’t think an equity coordinator is needed.
Dunn said he had examined the Deep Equity workbook from the school division, given to him by School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, and that he had concerns with Howard.
“The gentleman Mr. Howard has his own bias,” Dunn said. “He is entitled to that bias. But he doesn’t have the right to go and impose it. I’ve been told that teachers have been required to sign a disclosure statement not to discuss this with parents. Is that true or not true?”
Sovine said to his knowledge there is no disclosure statement required as part of staff equity training.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy told Sovine that when the county appropriates money to schools, there should be more focus on salary increases to retain existing staff than to add new positions.
“Our job on this board is to look at the priorities of the county broadly,” McCarthy said. “We have to look at firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, the school system. If I’m being asked to choose to … have a living wage for a teacher versus a firefighter, that’s going to be a tough choice. But if I’m asked to add positions to the school system versus a firefighter, it’s not as tough of a choice.”
He said it would be easier for him to fully fund the school division’s requested budget if the budget included “things that seem to be true necessities” versus “additions to add programs and positions.”
McCarthy added that he thinks it’s important for the Board of Supervisors and School Board to have policy discussions face-to-face to better understand each other and discuss what items are considered funding necessities.
Most the supervisors support a budget scenario that would give the school division an additional $5.2 million in fiscal 2022. While this is the best-case scenario for the school division out of all of the budget scenarios being considered by the supervisors (some give the schools no additional funding), the school division would still need to cut $2.3 million from its proposed operating budget.
Sovine’s presentation can be viewed online at www.frederick.k12.va.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=135936&pageId=189746.
7 percent pay raise and didnt work for 6 months last year.
