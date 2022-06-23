WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine has been selected to lead the Washington County Public Schools system based in Hagerstown, Maryland.
During a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Washington County School Board voted 4-2-1 to approve a four-year contract for Sovine that runs through June 30, 2026. Members Michael Guessford and Darrell Evans opposed Sovine's appointment, and April Zentmeyer abstained for undisclosed reasons.
"Congratulations and welcome, Dr. Sovine," board Chairwoman Melissa A. Williams said.
"I'm so excited to be here and honored to be your superintendent," Sovine told the board. "I appreciate your confidence in me."
Among those in attendance for Wednesday's announcement were several former Frederick County teachers who now work in Washington County and wanted to congratulate their once and future boss.
Evans, who voted against the appointment, said he believes Sovine will do a good job but objected to the salary he will be paid.
"I do feel this contract is a little bit rich," Evans said.
Sovine's Washington County salary was not disclosed Wednesday afternoon and a call to the school system's public information office was not returned. His current salary in Frederick County is $246,318.
The 54-year-old Sovine will replace outgoing schools Superintendent Boyd Michael, who is retiring on June 30 after helming the system for five years.
"I wish you the very, very best," Michael said to Sovine on Wednesday. "Great things are going to continue to happen and we're going to go to new heights in Washington County thanks to your leadership."
Michael left some big shoes for Sovine to fill. The Washington County School Board was so pleased with his contributions over the past five years that members voted on Tuesday to rename Washington County Technical High School in Hagerstown the Boyd Michael Technical High School.
Suspicions that Sovine had been selected over the other finalist for the Washington County job, retired Howard County (Maryland) Public Schools community superintendent Theo L. Cramer, ramped up Tuesday night when five of the seven Frederick County School Board members — Chairman Brandon Monk, Vice Chairman Bradley Comstock, Gainesboro District representative Michael Lake, Shawnee District representative Miles Adkins and member-at-large Brian Hester — offered praise for Sovine during the board's monthly business meeting.
"A major part of why we even halfway look good is the gentleman down here, Dr. Sovine," Comstock said, his comments interrupted by applause from the audience. "He has served us tremendously and selflessly for 11 years. He works harder than anyone I know."
"I want to thank him for his commitment to Frederick County schools, our students and staff, our community and the work that he has engaged in to make FCPS what it is today," Monk said.
"There are no words I could ever say to tell you how much you mean to us," Hester said. "Thank you."
Following the regular meeting, the School Board went into executive session for the next two-and-a-half hours. When the closed-door discussions ended around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, members voted unanimously to allow Sovine to retire on June 30, forgoing the standard 90-day transitional period usually requested from outgoing superintendents. That was followed by a standing ovation for Sovine by board members and most people in the audience.
"I appreciate your support," an emotional Sovine said.
Sovine has been superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools since July 1, 2011. Prior to that, the native of Hurricane, West Virginia, had been executive director of curriculum and secondary education for Spotsylvania County Public Schools.
"I was intimately involved in hiring him and can tell you that a finer and more dedicated person and educator does not exist," Stuart Wolk, who was chairman of the Frederick County School Board that hired Sovine 11 years ago, said on Wednesday. "In my 20 years on the board, we did a lot of good things but hiring Dave Sovine ranks at the top."
In a prepared statement delivered at the end of Tuesday night's School Board meeting, Sovine said, "As I prepare for my retirement [from Frederick County Public Schools], all of our schools are fully accredited. That is the result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators and support staff. Their work and commitment to continuous improvement has made a positive impact on our students and schools."
Some of Sovine's other accomplishments include the creation of Bright Futures-Winchester/Frederick County, initiatives to promote early literacy, the development of the school system's Inspire 2025 strategic plan and implementing the Virginia Tiered Systems of Supports to create more effective learning environments within Frederick County's schools.
But some parents were critical of Sovine during the COVID-19 pandemic over FCPS's mask requirement for students, with some calling for his dismissal.
Anti-mask sentiments also split the Frederick County School Board into two factions, with members Comstock, Lake, Hester and Ellen White supporting Sovine's response to the pandemic and Adkins, Monk and Linda Martin opposing it.
Sovine also clashed with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors over equity initiatives and the school budget.
"I'm appreciative that we have you here," Comstock said to Sovine on Tuesday night. "I know that maybe you're not hearing that same message from the entire community, but I hope that you're hearing it from the majority of this board."
In an interview following Tuesday night's Frederick County School Board meeting, Sovine said the sometimes harsh treatment he received in recent months from his opponents had no bearing on his decision to retire and become Washington County's superintendent.
"Absolutely not," said Sovine, who earlier in the evening praised School Board members for overcoming their differences and working together as a cohesive unit. "My role is to advocate for students and work the priorities of the board, and it's been an honor to do so for 11 years.
"I remain committed to public education," he added. "I'm looking forward to continuing to serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.