WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine has included a 4% division-wide pay increase in his $233 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2021.
Sovine presented the spending plan at a Tuesday night School Board meeting. The proposal addresses the division’s growing student enrollment, increased student needs, attracting and retaining staff, preventative maintenance, and opening the new Jordan Springs Elementary School in August.
The $233 million budget — up from this year’s $218.4 million budget — includes a school operating fund of $178.8 million. Sovine’s plan seeks an additional $10.9 million in local funding for the operating fund, $3.7 million for non-recurring capital needs and an additional $800,000 for the debt service fund for school construction projects — a combined $15.4 million in extra county tax dollars.
In addition to seeking $5.2 million to fund the pay increase, the operating fund requests:
$2.9 million for 22 additional classroom teachers, 26 instructional assistants and five behavioral specialists
$2.8 million to open the new $27 million Jordan Springs Elementary School in August in Stephenson (the $2.8 million would fund 40 new positions to staff the school and cover the cost of utilities, materials and supplies)
An additional $1.9 million for “cost to continue” services (this includes expected increases in health insurance premiums, utilities and fuel)
An additional $500,000 for the required adoption of new science and high school English textbooks
An additional $500,000 for preventative maintenance
Sovine noted that 2019 “marked the third consecutive year in which the school division set a record for opening day attendance. Between September 2018 and September 2019, enrollment grew by 270 students and has continued to climb throughout the current school year.”
As of Jan. 31, the school division had 13,940 students.
He also said the starting salary ($42,500) for teachers in the division is now the second lowest when compared to those offered in Winchester as well as Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
Last year, the School Board approved a 3.1% salary increase for staff.
“It’s critical that the salaries we offer become more competitive so we can attract and retain the best teachers and staff,” Sovine said. “Our community’s children deserve no less.”
Clarke County Public Schools is proposing a 7% pay hike for teachers and staff in FY21, while Winchester Public Schools is looking at a possible 3% increase.
Before Sovine presented the budget, just over $8 million in cuts were made, including funding for 94 new positions (56 were additional teachers) and 13 replacement school buses.
He said his plan aligns with the School Board’s budget priorities, but he “fully understands the challenges the Board of Supervisors faces as it contemplates how to best address our community’s many needs while maintaining reasonable tax rates.”
Sovine’s budget proposal is available at www.frederick.k12.va.us.
Attending Tuesday night’s meeting at James Wood Middle School were Superintendent David Sovine, board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright, Brandon Monk, Shontyá Washington and Brian Hester.
