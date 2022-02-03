WINCHESTER — The $268.8 million budget proposal for fiscal 2023 that Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine presented at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting seeks a 5% salary increase for staff.
“In addition to the national teacher shortage, the pandemic has placed a great strain on teachers and other staff with many deciding to leave the education profession,” Sovine stated in a news release on his spending plan. “In an effort to help recruit and retain outstanding teachers and staff, my proposed budget includes a five percent salary initiative that would provide a step movement and salary enhancement on all pay tables.”
The budget proposal also seeks a $7,000 pay differential for special education teachers and behavior specialists, a $3,500 pay differential for special education instructional assistants and behavior assistants, and an additional salary enhancement for school nurses.
“Finding highly-qualified special education teachers and instructional assistants as well as behavior specialists and assistants has been extremely challenging and resulted in many of these positions remaining unfilled over the past few years,” Sovine stated. “By offering a meaningful pay differential, we anticipate it will be easier to attract and retain staff to fill these critical roles.”
The spending plan includes a $217.6 million operating fund and a request for an additional $4.6 million from the county’s Board of Supervisors for the fund. The request is $2.1 million less than was sought last year.
The budget proposal includes initiatives to address budget priorities adopted by the School Board in December, which include:
Instructional initiatives, professional learning, and necessary supports that inspire a collective responsibility for continuous growth, address student and employee needs, and are responsive to the voices of the school community.
Compensation packages that enable the recruitment and retention of high-quality staff.
Operational funding to address preservation of assets, replacement school buses, safety and environmental enhancements, and aging infrastructure.
Sovine is seeking funding for 55 new positions, including 29 teachers, to help meet the School Board’s recommended pupil-teacher ratios, and 20 kindergarten instructional assistants so each kindergarten classroom has an instructional assistant to support early literacy instruction and strengthen classroom structure for the division’s youngest learners.
Also requested are a teacher and instructional assistant to open a second classroom in the Jordan Springs Elementary School Learning Center, a teacher and instructional assistant to open a behavior support center at Robert E. Aylor Middle School, a band instructional assistant at Sherando High Schoo1 to support day-to-day instruction as well as the school’s marching band program which has more than 130 students, and a facilities maintenance technician to help address the preservation of assets and implement the division’s Capital Asset Plan (CAP). The CAP outlines a preventive maintenance and asset replacement schedule which enables school and county officials to stay informed about maintenance needs and estimated costs.
The proposal requests the county transfer $867,883 from the School Debt Service Fund to the School Capital Projects Fund, as well as an additional $1.3 million from the county to address some of the division’s most critical facility maintenance needs.
Projects scheduled to be funded through the Capital Projects Fund in FY23 include the building automation system replacement at multiple schools, a fire alarm replacement at the Dowell J. Howard Center, a chiller and water heater replacement at the Dowell J. Howard Center, a boiler and water heater replacement at Bass-Hoover Elementary School and at NREP at Senseny Road School, lighting and fiber cable replacements at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, a roof replacement at Millbrook High School and replacing the bleachers at James Wood Middle School.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Last week, several members of the Board of Supervisors expressed a desire cut funding to the division and divert the money to public education alternatives, if allowable by the state. They also expressed disappointment in the School Board’s decision to continue its face mask requirement for students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said at the supervisors’ Jan. 26 meeting that if the state Supreme Court upholds Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making masks optional and the School Board doesn’t honor the order, he would ask the supervisors to consider reducing the division’s funding by 25% to 35%.
“Such a cut would have a devastating impact on our students and community,” FCPS spokesman Steve Edwards said in an email to The Winchester Star last week. “In the current fiscal year, the Board of Supervisors provided $92.8 million for the School Operating Fund which funds the division’s day-to-day operations. A 35 percent cut in local funding to the School Operating Fund would be about $32.5 million which is the cost of approximately 433 teachers. That represents just over one-third of our teachers.”
The division’s current fiscal budget is $235.8 million.
Information on Sovine’s proposed budget for FY23 is available at www.FrederickCountySchoolsVA.net.
