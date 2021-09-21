A piece of space rock entered the atmosphere.
It likely traveled 12 to 15 meters per second, or about 27 to 34 miles per hour.
People saw something shoot across the sky around 10:20 a.m. Friday
And then “BOOM,” the bolide — or fireball — exploded, sending a loud sound and shockwave throughout areas in northwest Virginia and West Virginia.
That’s likely what happened Friday morning when hundreds of people in the Shenandoah County area reported a big boom, according to Greg Redfern, a WTOP space reporter and author based out of Charlottesville who has been following meteorites for about 20 years.
“This was not a big bolide, but this was a bolide,” Redfern said.
A bolide is a space rock that enters the earth’s atmosphere from an asteroid or as a standalone meteor, Redfern explained. It’s unclear what the source was in this case, Redfern said, but guessed it could have been 10 feet long.
As the rock approaches Earth, atmospheric pressure builds until it explodes, Redfern said. The buildup is what people reported seeing Friday, and the explosion is what they heard, Redfern said.
“This sucker was bright,” Redfern said.
According to the American Meteoric Society’s online fireball reporting database, 25 people witnessed the event. A little more than half saw what happened from West Virginia, one caught a glimpse from Pennsylvania and the rest were from the Luray and New Market region.
The rock traveled north to south, along the West Virginia and Virginia state line, Redfern said.
One witness was an airline pilot flying at 36,000 feet along the Virginia-West Virginia border when they saw the bolide. It left a long white smoke trail that bulged, thinned and bulged again before stopping, and lingered for about 15 minutes.
It appeared the bolide traveled under 100,000 feet, or 18.9 miles, the pilot reported. A few minutes later, the pilot reported they felt a thump and some turbulence but it was unclear if this was from the meteor's shockwave.
Redfern said the bolide's elevation was likely about 316,800 feet.
According to a NASA Meteor Watch Facebook post on Friday afternoon, data collected suggests the bolide's brightness was similar to a full moon.
That corresponds to an explosion between 1-2 tons of TNT, giving the rock a mass of around 50 pounds, assuming a typical speed of 45,000 miles per hour, the post stated.
Additional data from seismometers and infrasound readers correlate with that measurement, the post stated.
Because of cloud cover, little camera imagery was available, the post continued. Mike Hankey, of the AMS, said their online map is probably the best data of where the bolide traveled.
Meteorites from the explosion are likely to have fallen, Redfern said, but nothing big enough to cause any damage.
Bill Streett, deputy fire chief with the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief, said Friday afternoon there hadn’t been any damage reported following the about 100 calls reporting the boom. Hankey said people under or near the map’s markers should be on the lookout for jet-black rocks as meteorites.
But in order for a space rock to be confirmed as a meteorite, Redfern said it must be tested with the Meteoritical Society.
Hankey said a database of all known meteorites shows that Virginia has seen 18. The last two were found in Lorton in 2010 and Keen Mountain in 1950, Hankey said.
An iron meteorite hit Staunton in 1869, according to Redfern.
“So two VA meteorites in the last 71 years, ” Hankey stated by email. “Likely three to five meteorites fall in the state per year, but it is difficult to find them.”
About 35.4 million years ago, a bolide hit the Chesapeake Bay at present day Cape Charles to produce a 58-mile wide crater buried under the bay, Redfern said. The impact caused a few tsunamis, which carried sediment back to the bay as water returned, burying the crater. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel runs over the crater now, Redfern said.
The dinosaurs were hit by an asteroid about 65 millions years ago, Redfern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.