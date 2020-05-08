WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System is partnering with the popular movie production studio NEON to offer the community the new film “Spaceship Earth,” which will be available to stream at home starting today.
Fifty percent of all movie rental proceeds will support the library system to help pay for materials and programs.
“Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction story of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2.” The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult.
Patrons can rent the movie directly from the library system’s website (www.handleyregional.org), which will link to NEON’s virtual cinema platform for $3.99. Viewers can watch the movie as many times as they like for 72 hours.
“This is a unique way for us to raise funds through an interesting movie,” said John Huddy, director of Handley Regional Library System, in a news release. “The Alamo Drafthouse in Winchester let us know about this opportunity through their successful virtual movies and we couldn’t pass this up.”
The library system has experienced a decrease in funding with the cancellation of the Friends Used Book Sale due to COVID-19 and is considering opportunities like this to help raise necessary funding, Huddy said.
“The book sales would typically bring in several thousands of dollars of financial support thanks to the Friends, and we are hoping to recoup some of that with this movie and several other things we are looking at over the next few months until we can safely offer another book sale for the community,” Huddy said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.