WINCHESTER — Boy Scout Troop 9 will hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner on Saturday to benefit 19-year-old Zachary Harner, who was injured in a serious car crash on May 8.
It will be at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 South Cameron St., Winchester, from 3 to 7 p.m. Drive-thru orders will be taken on the Cork Street side of the church, and there will be a free-will offering.
Harner sustained multiple injuries in a May 8 crash in Frederick County caused by a reckless driver who died at the scene. The driver’s car collided head-on with Harner’s 2003 Chevy Trailblazer. Harner’s vehicle was pushed back 50 feet from the force of the collision.
His injuries include a jaw broken in three places, a broken femur, an injured right ankle, and a shattered patella in his left leg. He has undergone three surgeries. One surgery required a rod to be placed in his right leg, another surgery was needed to repair his patella and one was required to wire his jaw shut. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.