WINCHESTER — The local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will host a grand opening Monday for its new thrift shop at 1944 Abrams Creek Drive.
The shop is in the same space as the SPCA’s Rockaplenty Adoption Center and adjacent to its other facility at 111 Featherbed Lane.
The new shop, which opened in May but is still being remodeled, will replace the SPCA’s former thrift shop location at 2255 Valley Ave., which closed last year. The shop generates a significant portion of the nonprofit’s annual revenue, store manager Joy Patterson said on Tuesday, about $300,000 to $400,000 of the $900,000 annual budget.
“The thrift shop serves as our single-largest revenue generator for the homeless animals in our community,” Patterson said.
She said the shelter receives more than 1,000 animals per year, mostly cats and dogs. Of those, 130 are saved from kill shelters. The local SPCA has a 91 percent “save rate,” she said.
Patterson said the public is welcome to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place at 4:30 p.m. The thrift shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.