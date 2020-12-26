WINCHESTER — A local 10-year-old got an early Christmas surprise thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
On Wednesday afternoon, Greenwood Mill Elementary School student Toby Jenkins received a surprise delivery of more than $1,000 worth of toys, videos, bedding, snacks and other items featuring Scooby Doo, a beloved cartoon dog who has been sniffing out mysteries with friends Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy since 1969.
When asked how he felt about winning the plethora of prizes, Toby smiled and said, "A lot."
The story of how it all came together is pretty amazing. You see, Toby wasn't supposed to get the stash of Scooby stuff. Instead, the treasure trove was intended for a man named Chris Nagy.
Nagy's girlfriend, Ashley Robson, is the canine services manager at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties. When he learned the animal shelter was holding a fundraising raffle with a grand prize of Scooby Doo merchandise, he bought a ticket — not so much because he's a Scooby fan, but because he wanted to support the nonprofit.
The raffle, which raised about $2,000 for the local SPCA, ended on Tuesday. Lavenda Denney, executive director of the organization at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, said Nagy's ticket was pulled from the box of entries.
As exciting as it was to win, Nagy realized he would be happier if the prizes went to a child who could properly enjoy them.
According to Robson, Nagy told her: "'I'd really like to make a kid's Christmas happy. Do you mind calling [Denney] and having her redraw?'"
This time, the selected entry belonged to Vicki Michaels, who bought a single $20 raffle ticket on behalf of her grandson, Toby.
Denney and Robson agreed to deliver the prizes to Toby's Winchester home on Wednesday afternoon, but they had one more surprise in store. The items were transported in the Mystery Machine, which is the name of the groovy looking van driven by Scooby's friends.
Liz Lewis, communications manager for the Winchester-based Special Love, said her nonprofit just happened to have a Mystery Machine that it drives to events and activities involving the organization's support of children who have cancer. When Lewis learned about the SPCA's raffle, she offered the services of Special Love's van.
"I saw it on Facebook when I was buying my own [raffle] ticket," Lewis said. "The Mystery Machine brings joy, and that's our mission."
Toby seemed a little suspicious on Wednesday when the brightly colored van parked in front of his house and three women he didn't know — Denney, Robson and Lewis — stepped out. He walked outside to meet them accompanied by his mom and grandparents.
Toby's smile grew wider and wider as he watched the treasure trove of Scooby stuff being piled on the front porch. Everything given to him, Denney said, had been purchased by SPCA staff and board members, all of whom proved to be exceedingly generous.
Feeling overwhelmed by the abundance of fun stuff, Toby zoned in on two of his early favorites — a miniature Scooby Doo monster truck and a DVD copy of "Scoob," an animated movie released earlier this year.
"He's super excited," said his mom, Tianna Jenkins, as Toby stood back and admired the pile of goodies that suddenly belonged to him. "He'll have fun going through it."
Denney said she couldn't have hoped for a better outcome. Toby got an early Christmas surprise, Nagy got to feel the warmth of brightening a child's holiday and the SPCA got $2,000 to support its operations.
"Who knew a Scooby Doo raffle could end up being so much fun?" Denney asked.
