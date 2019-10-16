WINCHESTER — More than 190 nonprofit groups are in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties, according to Kim Herbstritt, director of community investment for the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
To help keep local nonprofit leaders informed on best practices and trends in the nonprofit sector, the Nonprofit Governance Symposium was created. On Tuesday, the fourth annual symposium was held at Shenandoah University in conjunction with the foundation. More than 140 people registered to attend.
Leslie Crutchfield, co-author of “Forces for Good: The Six Practices of High-Impact Nonprofits” and executive director for the Global Social Enterprise Initiative (GSEI) at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, was keynote speaker. She told the audience that after surveying 3,000 nonprofit leaders for the book, the six traits that emerged for high-impact nonprofits were: advocate and serve, make markets work, inspire evangelists, nurture nonprofit networks, master the art of adaptation and lead adaptively.
Crutchfield’s research found that a nonprofit doesn’t need a big budget, global brand, perfect mission statement or high charity rating to be high impact. She said it’s more important that nonprofits build movements, not just organizations.
Advocate and serve
Crutchfield said the nonprofit Feeding America — one of the nation’s largest hunger relief organizations — is an example of a group that advocates and serves. In the 1990s, when The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) was vulnerable to federal budget cuts, Feeding America hired someone from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to teach the nonprofit how to testify before Congress on behalf of TEFAP, which reimburses food banks for administrative costs and provides them with food. This helped TEFAP get more funding, not less.
“That’s just one example of when you put your chips into advocating and raising your voice,” Crutchfield said. “What you do is you grow the pie so that everybody can have a little bit of a bigger slice.”
Make markets work
This practice can involve changing business operations, partnering with businesses and/or running a business. One example Crutchfield offered was when the Environmental Defense Fund worked with McDonald’s to reduce the fast food chain’s packaging waste, which resulted in McDonald’s getting rid of Styrofoam containers for its sandwiches.
Inspiring evangelists
This means getting zealous volunteers and others passionately involved with a nonprofit. Crutchfield said Habitat for Humanity does a great job with this: Their volunteers help build homes and later attend a ceremony where the homeowner receives the keys to the house the volunteers help build.
“It’s emotional, it’s visceral, it’s why you go back and tell members of your church, ‘We’ve got to do this,’” she said.
She noted that Habitat for Humanity “spread like wildfire and went viral long before the internet made it easy.”
Nuture nonprofit networks
Crutchfield said it’s important to develop a mindset focused on developing a network over developing an organization. Factors that go into developing a network mindset include thinking collaboratively, growing a network, sharing resources and cultivating leadership.
Mastering the art of adaptation
A common problem for nonprofits is that they attack problems like they’re simple when really they’re complex issues, Crutchfield said.
“To survive and thrive in the social sector, great nonprofits go through a typical learning cycle,” she said. “It starts at the top with being able to listen to the environment for cues, what’s changing around you, then being willing to experiment, innovate, try out new stuff, get rid of stuff that’s not working.”
Lead adaptively
This involves taking an objective look at what’s working and then modifying those plans, she said.
