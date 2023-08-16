BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools officials set the tone for the upcoming school year with a saxophone and a song.
Wednesday afternoon’s convocation featured Mickey Smith Jr., a teacher, motivational speaker and entertainer who received the Grammy Music Educator Award in 2020. Smith visits schools all over the country, sharing his experience and encouraging educators to strive for excellence. He currently works in Florida as a school band director.
Sporting a red blazer, black fedora and a saxophone strapped around his neck, Smith took the stage at Clarke County High School. After playing an instrumental rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” he asked the audience members to close their eyes and think of their favorite teacher.
“You thought about the way that person made you feel,” Smith said. Not, he added, their lesson plans or curriculum.
While the internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue making their way into the classroom, he reminded teachers that they bring a human element that technology cannot replicate.
Smith detailed his experience growing up in a tiny Louisiana town called Mossville. A place, he said, that has since been vacated, bulldozed and turned into a chemical plant. As a child, he said he remembered feeling like he and other children from Mossville were viewed differently in school because of their background, which contributed to the poor grades and remarks he received on his report cards. Teachers said he was too talkative, doodled in his notebooks and made too much noise in class.
Then, he said, one of his teachers made him sign up for the geography bee, an experience that would take him to a state level competition at Louisiana State University. This also happened to be his first time on a college campus, which opened up even more possibilities for his future.
Eventually, Smith went on to become the first man in his family to graduate from high school, and the first person his family to attend college. Despite his background, that one teacher’s encouragement led him to a bright future, he said.
“I don’t know who’s in your class, but I’m gonna be honest, they’re more than what you see statistically,” Smith said. He urged teachers to look for potential in all of their pupils, even if they don’t fit a traditional mold.
“Sometimes, what is seen as a disadvantage, a diagnosis, is actually a superpower,” he said.
In his case, his talkativeness is now a huge part of his career as a speaker. His inclination to make noise benefits him as a musician. He uses his artistic abilities to illustrate the children’s books he writes. Those personality traits, once seen as disadvantages, are now assets in his life, he said.
He used his story to illustrate the importance of sound, adult guidance on students, especially for students who might not feel seen. He encouraged teachers to see their students for who they are, and love them enough to not leave them where they are.
“We cannot expect students to be what they cannot see,” Smith said. “... You have more power than you realize.”
Smith closed out his talk by pushing teachers to keep moving forward, even when they feel unseen or underappreciated, promising that they’re likely making more of an impact on their students than they realize.
One day, he said, they might be who their students close their eyes and think about when asked to picture their favorite teacher.
“You’re part of a noble profession, and you do so much more than can be quantified,” he said.
Rick Catlett, CCPS’s new superintendent, took time to thank both new and returning employees for choosing to work in Clarke County. Then, he shared his own hopes for the upcoming school year.
“My vision is clear and straightforward,” Catlett said. “It is to be the best and be great. Not good or average, but great.”
He also echoed sentiments from Smith’s speech, encouraging teachers to be the connection that their students need.
Different groups of staff were recognized during the ceremony, starting with employees who were either new to CCPS or working in new roles this school year. In total, 62 employees were named.
The Clarke County Education Foundation awarded Classroom Impact Grants to 13 teachers. These grants award up to $500 for proposed classroom projects that involve as many students as possible, are creative and innovated, supplement or enhance the standard curriculum, support a program or project with measurable results or promote inter-classroom, inter-disciplinary or collaboration between teachers.
The foundation also sponsored Smith, the convocation’s keynote speaker.
