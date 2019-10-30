WINCHESTER — About 75 people filled a room inside the War Memorial Building on Monday night to show their support for Shenandoah University’s proposal to manage four baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park.
“Our kids should have the opportunity to play in a first-class facility we can all be proud of,” said Handley High School Athletic Director Reed Prosser, one of 13 people who spoke in favor of the university’s management plan at Monday’s meeting of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Shenandoah University (SU) submitted an offer to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department on Sept. 23 to assume management of Bridgeforth and Rotary fields with a promise to spend $3 million to $3.5 million on facility improvements and upgrades, including renovated dugouts, better press boxes, and new turf, fencing, lights, seats and scoreboards, bringing the fields up to NCAA tournament standards.
New covered batting cages would also be built next to Bridgeforth Field, and the university would help the city with mutually agreed upon improvements to Jim Barnett Park’s concession, parking and bathroom facilities.
The fields would remain available to other users, including Winchester Baseball and the Valley League’s Winchester Royals, but would be branded as “the proud Winchester home of the Shenandoah University Hornets.”
Additionally, SU would give the city of Winchester $300,000 to improve Jim Barnett Park’s Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields for Handley High School’s baseball and softball teams. Upgrades would be made to seating, scoreboards, public-address systems, fences and press box facilities, and the university would give Handley the authority to manage the fields during the school’s baseball and softball seasons.
Also, SU is offering to provide city officials with “the funds reasonably necessary to start a mutually agreed upon youth sports program aimed at serving children from economically marginalized families in Winchester, and to operate the program for a period of up to five years,” the Sept. 23 offer letter from SU Senior Vice President Mitchell L. Moore states.
“We’re trying very hard to make sure this is a win-win-win for all parties involved,” Moore told the advisory board during its meeting Monday night.
“I think the opportunity SU is giving the city is wonderful,” added Jackie Hott, a Winchester parent who works at the university.
Winchester businessman Jim Stutzman Jr., a member of SU’s Board of Trustees, said the baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park need upgrades that the city may not be able to afford.
“I think what the university is proposing is our resources and commitment to make that happen,” Stutzman said.
“I grew up in the park,” added Debbie Smith of Winchester, “and I think the facilities can only be enhanced with this relationship with Shenandoah University.”
All 13 speakers on Monday endorsed SU’s proposal, with only a slight amount of concern expressed about how scheduling conflicts would be addressed and whether the fields would continue with the same names.
“The important thing is to definitely keep the lines of communication open for everyone,” said board Vice President Shelly Lee, the only member of the panel to speak publicly on Monday about the management proposal. “With communication, this could be a really good thing.”
Lee recommended the field names Bridgeforth, Rotary, Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris stay the same, with “the proud Winchester home of the Shenandoah University Hornets” tagged on when appropriate.
“I think it’s important to recognize what has gone on before,” she said.
The advisory board took no action on the proposal Monday night, but President Bill Stewart said a recommendation could be made to City Council at the board’s next business meeting on Dec. 16.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons announced on Tuesday the advisory board has decided to hold two more meetings prior to Dec. 16 to further discuss SU’s offer. The first will be an executive session on Nov. 18, then a special open meeting will be held on Nov. 25. Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
Attending Monday’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting in the War Memorial Building were President Bill Stewart, Vice President Shelly Lee and members Hector Robertson, Andy Gail, Regina Coates, Mike Miller and Casey Stine. Cal Allen was absent.
(2) comments
IMHO ... this story has has misleading information.
SU's proposal is requesting that SU have management rights for 2 fields (Bridgeforth & Rotary) not 4.
To clarify:
During SU's season ... the Hornets would have #1 priority on Bridgeforth and Rotary fields.
During Handley's season ... the Judges would have #1 priority on Bodie and Henkle Harris fields but would have opportunity to play on Bridgeforth and Rotary fields if open and not in use by SU.
A few points from proposal:
- Brand the Bridgeforth field and Rotary field as the proud Winchester home of the Shenandoah University.
- In exchange for making this multimillioin-dollar, long-term commitment to the city park system, SU is requesting appropriate management rights over BRIDGEFORTH FIELD and ROTARY FIELD. SU is willing to agree to make the fields available to others users when SU does need the field for its teams' use or to perform maintenance work.
- In addition, SU supports Winchester City providing Handley with appropriate management rights to use Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields when the Handley baseball & softball teams are in season.
Here is a link to to SU's proposal:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0By-Jkbx8_8cady1VNlZVVUFocFAxVTRaMExBdjVMZjh6dWVr
I agree completely Jeff. One question...doesn't SU now have first priority for Bridgeforth and Henkel? Seems the only change would be to make SU the decision maker instead of the Parks, which I see as a bonus to all stakeholders who use the ball fields in Jim Barnett Park. Seems like a win-win for everyone with SU providing much needed infrastructure improvements!!
